Rockets Fall in Thrilling Overtime Loss to Anthony Edwards-Less Timberwolves

The Houston Rockets took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a massive Western Conference showdown, and it ended up being one of the craziest games of the season. The Rockets miraculously forced overtime with a late rally, and took a 13-point lead in the extra period. The Timberwolves came through with a fierce 15-0 run as the Rockets collapsed again at the end in a 110-108 brutal loss.

This was a much-needed game for the Rockets to win order to get the tie-breaker over Minnesota and improve in the standings. It ended up another gut-wrenching defeat in a game that was winnable in overtime. The Rockets drop to 43-29 while the T-Wolves improve to 45-28.

The leading scorers for the Rockets were Alperen Sengun with 30 points and Kevin Durant with 30 as well, but he dished eight assists and had six turnovers. Houston was 23/25 at the free throw line, but is still wasn't enough. Both teams shot similarly, but a three minute scoring drought in overtime by the Rockets sealed the deal after going on a 26-2 run.

Game Recap

Mar 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) works around Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Rockets got out to a slow start again on the road and were down 10-2. Minnesota was dominant on the boards, and Houston did not even have a rebound in the first few minutes of the game. The Rockets got back in the game at the free throw line by attacking the basket. Reed Sheppard made a mid-range shot.

Amen Thompson had an epic rejection block and pass that resulted in a Sheppard three in transition. The Rockets had five blocks in the first quarter, but that was matched with five from the T-Wolves. McDaniels and Rudy Gobert gave issues at the basket for Houston.

The Rockets found themselves down 23-19 at the end of one while shooting just 28% in the period. Holiday made a triple off the bench, but the Timberwolves got the lead back up to eight. Both teams in general were playing sloppy, but the turnovers by the Rockets were poor. Jabari Smith Jr. started knocking down his mid-range shot. He also knocked in a three-pointer and cut the lead to one possession.

Durant struggled, but made a triple towards the end of the half. The Rockets got multiple offensive rebounds on a possession where Sengun finally got the layup to go in. Houston was still down at halftime, but just one point at 44-43.

Both teams were not shooting great at the half, and the Rockets were just 36% from the field. However, they were 42% from three and a perfect 8/8 from the free throw line. The Rockets also ended up outrebounding the Timberwolves by four. The nine turnovers were why Houston was down as they resulted in 10 points for Minnesota. Smith Jr. was the leading scorer with 11 points. Durant had nine on 2/11 shooting.

The Rockets took the lead right away thanks to Sengun. Durant made a pull-up jumper and Sengun threw down a dunk. Naz Reid continued to hurt the Rockets from beyond the arc as the T-Wolves took the lead back. Houston remained within a couple of possessions but were not able to hold the lead for long.

Bones Hyland was all over the place for Minnesota and drilled a 3-pointer from way downtown. Sengun had 22 heading into the fourth and 12 of those were in the third quarter. The Rockets scored a quick five points at the end of the third that cut the deficit to two at 70-68. Thompson blew by for a thunderous dunk. The fouls got more chippy.

Jae’Sean Tate hit a big three, but the deficit once again increased to nine, the largest of the game halfway through the fourth. The quick turnovers were costly again for Houston.

Just when it seemed over, it was not. Rudy Gobert was called for a flagrant one and the Rockets took advantage with four points on one possession thanks to an epic Sengun poster. He also made both free throws. Durant threw down back-to-back slams, and it was suddenly a one-point game at 93-92. Durant came to life with an incredibly tough fadeaway jumper for the 94-93 lead with 53 seconds left.

The Rockets went on a 12-0 run after being down 11 with 3:47 to go. Randle made a floater and took the lead back at 95-94. Gobert made a huge mistake with an away-from-play foul on Sengun. Durant made the free throw for the tie and Houston kept possession and looked for the win.

A poor turnover resulted in the T-Wolves going on a fastbreak with the clock going down. Sengun saved the day with a massive block as the buzzer sounded. The Rockets center came away with a bloody lip.

He made two more great defensive plays in overtime. Sheppard hit a big 3-pointer as the Rockets took a three point lead. Houston went up 13 points and seemingly took over. It was a 26-2 run over an almost five minute stretch for the Rockets. Houston was up 108-95. The Timberwolves responded with a crazy 15-0 run in just over two minutes and took the lead on a jumper from Randle.

Durant missed a crucial free throw after getting fouled with just under two seconds to go and the Rockets could not recover.

The Rockets will continue their road trip as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.