Can Reed Sheppard Fix The Rockets' Offense?

The Houston Rockets have had difficulties finding consistent production from their lead ball handlers, especially in the clutch when half-court offense becomes crucial.

With clear ball-handling limitations from Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets have needed another player to step up and relieve some of the duties expected by the team's top three players. Reed Sheppard's recent minutes have been integral towards potentially findig a quality solution this season, but are his opportunities alone enough to fix Houston's issues in the clutch.

The limitations from Houston's top players have affected the entire team in the clutch.

Thompson's poor shooting allows defense to condense the paint, making it difficult for Sengun to isolate in the mid post for buckets close to the rim. Sengun himself has struggled to convert those opportunities even when he has a chance to play in isolation.

Durant has had to do much of the heavy lifting offensively, especially in the clutch. His ball handling is elite for his size, but not elite in comparison to the best ball handlers across the NBA. Those who are depended on to handle the ball in the clutch have much more reliable handles and are better at preventing turnovers off the dribble.

Sheppard's play has mitigated some of these issues by his ability to handle the ball well around screens and against pressure defense.

His partnership with Clint Capela has created many opportunities for himself, but even for players like Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. who have been able to knock down threes at a high level.

Sheppard's own ability to hit deep shots is a major part of why he has been so effective with the ball in his hands. He forces defenses to guard him beyond the arc, and opens space for the rest of the players on the floor.

Even when paired with non shooters on the court, Sheppard has been able to create offense for the team and keep it flowing in critical moments.

Sheppard has gained more opportunities recently, but it's unknown if he is the solution to this season's issues. Next season becomes more clear to a solution with the return of Fred VanVleet, but Sheppard provides similar production when he's at his best.

Head Coach Ime Udoka has taken issue with some of Sheppard's defensive limitations, but Sheppard may provide some of the best opportunities for the Rockets to win offensively in the clutch.