Defense Has Hindered the Rockets' First Two Games
Coming into the 2025-26 regular season, many people expected the Houston Rockets' defense to take a hit after losing key on-ball defenders due to trades and injury. After posting a top-five defense in the league last season, the Rockets swapped out key ball-stoppers like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for offensive firepower in the form of Kevin Durant.
The Rockets are also with Fred VanVleet, who tore in ACL prior to the start of training camp. While the defense wasn't expected to be as elite as last year, the offense was assumed to make up for it. Durant, through two games, is averaging 30 points per game, while Alperen Sengun is averaging 28.
However, the other side of the ball has been more of a concern than expected. Through the team's first two games, the Rockets are off to a surprising 0-2 start.
It's not that the losses are concerning. The season opener was against the defending champions, and Houston pushed the Oklahoma City Thunder to double overtime. However, last night, at home, the Rockets fell to the Detroit Pistons, giving up 63 points in the first half.
The numbers don't lie. So far, Houston ranks 16th in defensive rating (113.7) and points given up (120 per game).
While Ime Udoka has implemented more double-big lineups with Sengun playing alongside Steven Adams and Clint Capela, it hasn't necessarily had a positive effect in the rebounding department. The Rockets rank 22nd in defensive rebounding percentage (66.7%).
Against the Pistons, there wasn't one star the Rockets had trouble with until the fourth quarter. Cade Cunningham shot 3-of-7 from the field to put up 10 points, rebounds and two assists in the game's final 12 minutes. His late free throws sealed the deal for Detroit as they move to 1-1.
The bottom line is that this team is still figuring things out early in the season. The Rockets weren't given a lot of time to regroup after VanVleet's injury, forcing Udoka to start Adams. Reed Sheppard, the backup guard, has been targeted on defense because of his inexperience and 6-foot-2 frame.
It's also early in the season, so Houston shouldn't panic. The team is still regarded as a playoff team and even a title contender, considering how it played against the Thunder. However, if the defense can't improve later the season, then the Rockets will have to make some eventual changes.