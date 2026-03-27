For Better or Worse, Reed Sheppard Elevates or Deteriorates the Rockets

When Reed Sheppard dramatically improved his production from early February to mid-March, the idea that he should be a starter was warranted. Amid Tari Eason's shooting struggles, the second-year guard put up 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 46-42-84 shooting splits for the Houston Rockets.

But over his last two games, the Reed Sheppard experience has not been fun at all. It's a small stretch, but Houston is on a two-game losing streak in which he is averaging 11.5 points and three turnovers on 27% shooting from the field and 21% from three.

Sheppard contributed in other ways in those 64 minutes against the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, notching 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two steals and a block a night, but offensively, one thing is clear: his production is some of the most consequential to the Rockets' success.

On Wednesday night, in a 110-108 overtime collapse to the Timberwolves, Sheppard had just 10 points and two turnovers on 23% shooting from the field and 20% from three. He was a part of Houston's chaotic style of play, settling for movement threes in transition while failing to ever find a rhythm.

In the Rockets' losses, you can usually bank on Sheppard's underperformance. 22 of their 29 defeats have come with the 6-foot-2 guard scoring fewer than 15 points.

On the flip side, Houston is that much better when the 21-year-old is efficient. The Rockets are 16-6 when he puts up more than 15 points, and are 7-3 when he hits 20 or more.

It's not just efficiency that makes Sheppard's performance so crucial to Houston's results. He is one of Ime Udoka's few options in the team's committee of 'point guards.' Without Fred VanVleet, the Rockets have had a serious turnover problem because opponents have keyed in on ball pressure while crossing half-court.

Sheppard has fallen victim to this pressure, as well as stars like Kevin Durant, Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson. But when No. 15 has more than two turnovers in a game, Houston is a measly 10-8.

It's a great problem to have because, more often than not, Sheppard shows up. He's averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in just 26.3 minutes per game this season, shooting 48% on two-pointers and 38% on threes. But in the postseason, his performance will matter more than most within the rotation, and he can't afford to fall behind.