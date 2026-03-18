Who Are The Biggest On-Ball Threats For The Rockets?

All season, the Houston Rockets have toiled and struggled to figure out who of their young players will be able to step up and take over the on-ball duties for the Rockets after the injury to Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are trying to determine who the best option is to take that spot through the end of the season.

Of course, the most dangerous player with the ball in his hands is Kevin Durant, one of the league's best scorers currently and in history. However, defenses have recently adjusted to not allow Durant any breathing room on the perimeter.

Durant has had to bring the ball up to be a play initiator out of necessity, but his skill set is more suited to putting him in a spot where he can be a true triple threat. When he can get into a spot where he can take three dribbles or less to either shoot, attack, or draw the defense, he's much more effective. When he has to play a de facto point guard, he's susceptible to turnovers from high-intensity defense or double-teams.

To become his most effective self, the Rockets need a player to step up with their on-ball duties.

Alperen Şengün has been the team's most confident on-ball threat throughout the season. He has made a habit of attacking bigs from the perimeter and slashing into the paint with his dribble. He can also dribble into a spot on the post where he can really do damage with either his passing or his scoring ability.

Players like Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason get wide open three-pointers from the passing ability of Şengün, whether or not they convert on those opportunities.

With Şengün out for some games, the Rockets have had to rely even more on Durant to lead the offense which has led to some mixed results.

It has also created more opportunities for the team's next-most dangerous on-ball players.

Right now, Reed Sheppard may be the team's best option at a solution to their on-ball issues. He handles the ball well and doesn't succumb to high pressure defense at the same rate of some of Houston's other players. He's more of a scorer than a passer, but his offensive skill relieves some of the pressure on his top players.

Amen Thompson is also a skilled on-ball player, but only when he's looking to get to the rim decisively. Too often he'll dribble out at half court with his side and his back to the basket, searching for Durant or Şengün to offload the ball to.

When he's more aggressive, he's more effective, but he may understand his ball handling limitations and is being selective with his attacks.

However, for the Rockets to win in the postseason, they need every player with any sort of initiating ability to take a step up and commit to doing it at a high level. Otherwise, the high pressure defense becoming normal in the West will likely cause Houston's offense to crumble.