Fred VanVleet Seemingly Confirms He Won't Return for Rockets This Season

The Houston Rockets have had a point guard problem all season. Well, dating back to September, so before the season, technically.

Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL at a team minicamp in the Bahamas, which is essentially a season-ending injury.

Granted, sports science and medicine has advanced tremendously.

An ACL tear used to be a career-ending injury.

Decades ago.

Cheryl Miller tore her ACL in the late '80s and was never able to make a comeback. Or even return.

On the flip side, future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson suffered a torn ACL (and MCL) in his left knee in December of 2011 and came back for the Minnesota Vikings in week one of the following season and had 18 touches -- 17 carries and a reception.

Peterson suffered the injury on December 24th and returned on September 9th.

Eight and a half months.

Which is unusual. And still viewed as miraculous.

Peterson would go on to win MVP in his first season back. And come nine yards short of setting an NFL record for rushing yards.

For reference, based on Peterson's timetable, VanVleet would return in mid-May.

(Different players and sports altogether, I know).

The Rockets' last regular season game is April 12th.

The Rockets figured they'd be able to piecemeal VanVleet's point guard duties between Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard has been used off-ball, even in games that he's started. He's also clearly not trusted by Rockets coach Ime Udoka (case in point, Houston’s last game against the LA Clippers, in which he sat the final six minutes of the fourth quarter).

Thompson is clearly better when able to attack and get downhill. Or roam near the baseline on offense.

Hopefully VanVleet can come back in time, right?

Well, that is sounding like less and less of a sure thing. Case in point, VanVleet's latest appearance on Club 520, a podcast headlined by former NBA All-Star and champion Jeff Teague.

VanVleet was asked if he'll be out for the entirety of the season and answered in the affirmative.

"Yeah. For the most part. I mean, I'm pushing. Six months is crazy.

Like, nobody really comes back in six months. I'm not ruling it out."

VanVleet was urged to simply make it back in time for the playoffs.

He got pretty honest and transparent.

"That would be insane. It would be insane.

Like, I'm saying, I'm not even gonna keep playing with people, like 'oh, I'm coming back'. It would be crazy but I'm not ruling it out."

The Rockets have gotten flashes out of JD Davison, which is probably their best option, if VanVleet can't come back.

The buyout market isn't loaded with replacements.

But Davison has been activated for 45 games already. He can only be on a two-way deal for five more games before the Rockets have to sign him to a traditional contract.