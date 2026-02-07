Rockets Rejected Reunion with James Harden at Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets have still not solved their point guard deficit. They likely won't.

Sure, there's the buyout market, but it's also not a perfect shoe-in solution.

Players will be able to choose where they want to go.

It's not a guarantee that they'd pick Houston.

They'll want to go places that give them the best opportunity to compete for a championship, while carving out a significant enough role to fetch them another considerable contract at the end of the season.

There's a balancing act.

As it turns out, the Rockets had an opportunity to bring back franchise legend James Harden (who has tried multiple times to return to Houston, since forcing a trade during the 2020-21 season) and weren't interested.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne explained Harden's latest overtures.

"Harden's representatives began gauging which teams might be interested in him, trying to get ahead of potential trade discussions.

Harden was interested in reuniting with the Houston Rockets, sources say, a natural fit because their point guard, Fred VanVleet, had torn his ACL before the season. But the Rockets showed little interest in their former MVP."

As previously noted, it's not surprising that Harden sought a return once again. He wanted to come back in 2023.

He even met with Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, along with coach Ime Udoka and general manager Rafael Stone. Udoka wasn't on board.

Udoka told Harden that he deserved a championship and that the Rockets were ways away.

It's also worth noting that Houston wouldn't have been able to acquire Harden without including Fred VanVleet's $25 million salary, which VanVleet would've had to have approved, due to his implied no-trade clause.

It's been well-reported that the Rockets weren't interested in veteran point guards or high-priced, higher profile options.

They wanted low-cost options that wouldn't hinder their ability to dole out new deals.

Which is logical. Tari Eason and Amen Thompson will be up for new deals in consecutive offseasons.

Harden's trade request was centered around getting a new contract, as he wanted a guaranteed two-year deal from the LA Clippers.

A new contract for him would surely cost more than VanVleet's annual $25 million per year.

He's also a significant offensive upgrade over the 2019 NBA champion. But a lesser defender and a more turnover-prone floor general.