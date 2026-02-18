Fred VanVleet Shares Insight into Player-Coach Role for Rockets

Fred VanVleet has become ingrained in the Houston Rockets' fabric. He's embedded in the ecosystem.

Houston's brass went above and beyond to get him to join the Rockets and leave the Toronto Raptors, the only team he'd ever known up until that point.

The Rockets climbed the financial ladder, ponying up $129 million over three years for his services.

They also gave him another multi-year commitment, doling out $50 million over two seasons last offseason, when VanVleet had just one year left on his deal.

Even with VanVleet out for the season, he's still held value for the franchise, as he's remained on the sideline during the games and traveled with the team throughout the season.

VanVleet has operated as a player-coach, as we've seen him drawing up Xs and Os on the clipboard at various moments throughout the season this year.

VanVleet explained the nature of his role and those conversations.

"You want to help them play to their strengths. None of them can play like me and I can't play like them.

So, I show them what I see. It's better that they're asking questions and they wanna know stuff like that. It's been good so far, just to help them in spots and be able to show them what I see."

One player the 2019 NBA champion has taken under his wing is reserve guard Reed Sheppard. The former All-Star guard opened up on his dialogue with Sheppard throughout the season.

"Just reassurance. Giving him some confidence. Supporting him in his thought process.

He asks a ton of questions, one thing I love about him. So he's always asking me questions and I'm just giving him what I see. Really just more reassuring and letting him know he's on the right track."

Prior to the trade deadline, VanVleet had been mentioned by fans and many who cover the sport as a trade possibility. He had been included in essentially every mock trade, due to his salary and the fact that he's sidelined for the season.

There's a huge void with him off the court, as the Rockets haven't been able to identify a replacement or fill-in for his role and skillset.

However, Houston’s brass hasn't attempted to move him.

And by all accounts, it was never something that the Rockets brainpower even considered. And considering his value both on and off the guard, it makes sense as to why.