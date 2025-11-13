The Houston Rockets welcomed in the leagues worse team Wednesday eventing as they hosted the one win Washington Wizards into town. The Rockets came in winners of six out of their last seven games and had defeated the Wizards five straight times.

The Rockets boast one of the best offensive teams in the NBA through the first nine games. Combine that with the Wizards, who rank as one of the worst defenses in the NBA, and you have the makings of another offensive explosion for the Rockets. That's precisely what happened as the Rockets scored at will against a defenseless Wizards team that didn't put up much of a fight on their way to their league-worst 10th loss of the season.

The Rockets scored a season high 81 points in the first half and cruised to a 135-112 victory over the Wizards. The Rockets shot 53.1 percent from the field and added to their league-best 3-point shooting, hitting 48.6 percent from beyond the arc. That is the third time in the first 10 games that the Rockets have scored 130 or more points.

The Rockets have not only answered any questions fans or the media had about their offense without Fred VanVleet, but also shocked the entire NBA with how dominant it has been to start the season. In fact, the Rockets' offense is soaring to heights never seen in franchise history.

The Houston Rockets Are Setting Offensive Records Across the Board to Start the Season

The Rockets in the previous two seasons used their defense and rebounding to win most of their games especially last season. Even though the Rockets still boast one of the best defenses in the NBA it is their offense that has been leading the way.

The Rockets are not only leading the NBA in 3-point percentage and offensive rating. They are also third in points per game after their 135-point performance against the Wizards. The Rockets not only rank among the best in the league this season they are setting franchise best marks.

The Rockets' 124 points per game are their best through 10 games in their 58-year history. Also, 124 points per game, a 123 rating, and 43.5 percent from downtown would all be franchise bests for a season by a wide margin.

Yes, bringing in one of the best offensive players of all time is a big reason for the offensive jump this season, but it is more than that. The Rockets currently have six players averaging double digits, so it is a collective effort on offense.

The number one reason the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in last year'syear's first round was that their offense disappeared tootoo often throughoutthroughout the seven games. Through 10 games this season,,, the Rockets have solved that issue,, and it could lead to one of their best seasons in decades.