Ime Udoka Blasts Rockets' Defense in Loss vs. Pelicans

For a team that ranked third in defensive rating heading into Thursday's matchup against the 6-22 New Orleans Pelicans, there is every right to be critical of the Houston Rockets after a 133-128 overtime loss.

The first half went extremely well for them, but it allowed the Rockets to get too comfortable with a 67-45 halftime lead. From there, the Pelicans scored 74 points in the third and fourth quarters to force the game out of regulation. New Orleans won the extra period 14-9 to seal the victory, and Houston's defeat.

The Pelicans finished the game with 51-41-86 shooting splits, as Saddiq Bey and Trey Murphy III combined for 56 points on 31 shots. The Rockets' bench was also outscored 34-23.

Head coach Ime Udoka sounded off on Houston's effort in the second half, with an inability to stop the ball being the main reason for the loss. He also noted Houston's 20 turnovers, of which the Pelicans got an extra 16 points from those mistakes.

"After holding them to 45 in the first half, the team gave up 74 in the second half, 38 and a 36-point quarter," Udoka said. "Obviously, that's embarrassing defensive effort there. And then offensively, not only the turnovers, we had 11 at the half and didn't get much better, nine in the second half. But guys looked intimidated, scared out of double teams to make plays."

It wasn't just the coach who thought the effort lacked. All-Star center Alperen Sengun believed the loss was due to a lack of effort and focus, noting the aggression from New Orleans after the break. He finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

"We played softer, they played hard," Sengun said. "Second half, they played aggressive and we didn't... We just lost focus."

Both Udoka and Sengun noted double teams on star scorer Kevin Durant, who notched 32 points, seven rebounds and four blocks on 12-for-15 shooting from the field. The Pelicans' strategy clearly worked, as he committed six turnovers, three in each half.

Houston is now 16-8 on the season, having lost two games in a row. The Rockets will have a chance to bounce back against the Denver Nuggets, whom they are 0-2 against thus far. A third straight loss against the title contender could be a cause for concern, as the team has cooled off with a 3-4 December record.