Important Road Matchups Loom For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been one of the top home teams in the league all season, passing several tests at home against even the league's best teams. Their performance is reflective of a team that performs significantly better on their home court, hitting shots at a much higher rate than on the road.

That could create somewhat of an issue before the season concludes, as the Rockets have several important matchups away from home that could have major implications on their eventual postseason position.

Their first big test comes against the reigning champions in an afternoon national game that could prove to be difficult.

It's Houston's last chance to take a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder after a tight season opener and a blowout loss in the following matchup. The Thunder haven't been their normal juggernaut selves, but the Rockets are rarely themselves on the road. Oklahoma City provides a unique challenge as the one team with a better home record than the Rockets.

For Houston to win, Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant will have to continue their elite play, and Alperen Sengun will have to return to the level of play he began the season with. Jabari Smith Jr. has seen the most drop off with his play on the road, and he'll likely have to hit some big shots on the road to end the season.

Houston's next away games are against a rising Charlotte Hornets squad and the New York Knicks, currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Both provide challenges with their versatile rosters, but the Rockets have lost just two games against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

Houston hits the road for three-straight Eastern Conference games after a short two-game home stand after its game against the Knicks, but then the team must buckle down for games on the road against the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets.

It's Houston's final opportunity against the Spurs to split the season series. The same is true against the Nuggets as the Rockets have dropped to a 2-1 record against both teams this season.

The Rockets then have just three road games against teams currently in the postseason standings: the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets have played tight games against each of these teams, and they'll stand as big tests with standings implications at the end of the year.

The Rockets must find a way to perform better on the road if they hope to maintain a high seed in the playoffs. Dropping in the standings could create an unfavorable matchup in the first round, especially if they don't hold home-court advantage.