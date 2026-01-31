Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 31

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to end a three-game skid when they hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

The Mavericks won four straight before losing their last three, but at least they were underdogs in each of those losses. Meanwhile, the Rockets have won three of four and six of eight, including a blowout win in Atlanta last time out.

Houston won the first meeting of the season at home before the Mavs took the next two in Dallas.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Mavericks +10.5 (-105)

Rockets -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mavericks: +400

Rockets: -535

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Mavericks record: 19-29

Rockets record: 29-17

Mavericks vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – probable

Anthony Davis – out

Dante Exum – out

Kyrie Irving – out

Miles Kelly – doubtful

Dereck Lively II – out

Ryan Nembhard – probable

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Mavericks vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Williams is finding a groove. The Mavericks guard is averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this month. Dating back to Christmas, Williams is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. That includes on January 3 against the Rockets when Williams had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists – and he had 26 PRA in the December 6 matchup.

Williams should continue his hot stretch on Saturday night in Houston.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

The Mavericks may be dealing with injuries and struggling on the road, but this still seems like a large spread at Houston on Saturday night. The Mavericks have played solid basketball in recent weeks, winning six of their last 10 games and keeping it within single digits in three of those four losses.

The Rockets blew out the Hawks in Atlanta, but hadn’t won by double digits in their previous seven victories.

Dallas will be able to keep this a close game on ABC on Saturday night.

Pick: Dallas +10.5 (-105)

