Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 31
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to end a three-game skid when they hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
The Mavericks won four straight before losing their last three, but at least they were underdogs in each of those losses. Meanwhile, the Rockets have won three of four and six of eight, including a blowout win in Atlanta last time out.
Houston won the first meeting of the season at home before the Mavs took the next two in Dallas.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as home favorites at the best betting sites on Saturday.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +10.5 (-105)
- Rockets -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +400
- Rockets: -535
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 30
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited
- Mavericks record: 19-29
- Rockets record: 29-17
Mavericks vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Moussa Cisse – probable
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Miles Kelly – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Ryan Nembhard – probable
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Mavericks vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Brandon Williams is finding a groove. The Mavericks guard is averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this month. Dating back to Christmas, Williams is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. That includes on January 3 against the Rockets when Williams had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists – and he had 26 PRA in the December 6 matchup.
Williams should continue his hot stretch on Saturday night in Houston.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks may be dealing with injuries and struggling on the road, but this still seems like a large spread at Houston on Saturday night. The Mavericks have played solid basketball in recent weeks, winning six of their last 10 games and keeping it within single digits in three of those four losses.
The Rockets blew out the Hawks in Atlanta, but hadn’t won by double digits in their previous seven victories.
Dallas will be able to keep this a close game on ABC on Saturday night.
Pick: Dallas +10.5 (-105)
