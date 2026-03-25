Injury Report: Timberwolves' Superstar Ruled Out Versus Rockets

The Houston Rockets will look to take on the Minnesota Timberwovles tonight, desperately needing to get back into the win column as the 2025-26 regular season draws to a close.

With just a handful of games remaining before the postseason, the Rockets are sputtering. They've been up-and-down all season long, but have now lost three of their last five games, several of which were vitally important to grabbing the highest seed possible.

After course-correcting for two wins against the Hawks and Heat, Houston came unprepared to play the Bulls, getting down big and failing to complete the comeback. With their most recent loss, they've now fallen all the way to No. 6 in the Western Conference, below all of the Thunder, Spurs, Lakers, Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Suffice it to say, tonight's bout against Minnesota is crucial, not only helping them to pass the Wolves directly, but make up ground on the others.

Below are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Timberwolves ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

Ayo Dosunmu — Questionable: Right calf soreness

Anthony Edwards — Out: Right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome

Enrique Freeman — Out: G League

Zyon Pullin — Out: G League

Rocco Zikarsky — Out: G League

The Rockets get a relatively short injury report, with one player out on G League designation in Tristen Newton, and two others in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams being mainstays.

VanVleet and Adams will effectively miss the rest of the season with respective injuries, the former having suffered an ACL injury in an offseason workout, and the latter going down with an ankle injury in mid-January, and undergoing surgery shortly after.

Both injuries were big hits to the Rockets’ talent-level and status as contenders, but they’ve had to weather on regardless.

The Wolves are dealing with injuries of their own, including to superstar Anthony Edwards, who has been ruled out tonight with a right knee injury. Edwards is the team’s best and most important player, averaging 29.5 points on 49% shooting, with 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Ayo Dosunmu, the team’s trade-deadline pickup, is listed as questionable to play with right calf soreness. He’s been a solid addition for Minnesota, averaging 13.2 points on 53% shooting with the Wolves.

The Rockets and Timberwolves tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.