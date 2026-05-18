Steven Adams Can Bring The Rockets' Rebounding Edge Back

The Houston Rockets are trying to figure out where their identity should shift after flaiming out in another early postseason exit. For the most part, team officials are making it fairly clear that they want to maintain the identity they've established over the past several years. They want to emphasize defense and rebounding, just as they have since Udoka's arrival.

A big key to the Rockets' rebounding is Steven Adams, a player who had the Rockets on a historic pace in terms of offensive rebounding.

Houston has made offensive rebounding a huge part of the offense. Adams, Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Şengün all contribute to bringing down offensive rebounds to create more offensive possessions.

Since no player besides Kevin Durant is a highly efficient scorer on the first opportunity, taking away extra poessessions is a quality way to create more higher percentage shots.

The Rockets were still elite at rebounding after Adams' injury, but they could only find a way to compete against the best teams with his increased physicality. They lose part of their edge when they can't dominate the glass at the same rate.

When Adams can return to the lineup, he could potentially bring back that dominant physicality that the Rockets used to dominate teams during their most competitive moments. Without his strength, the Rockets aren't able to bully opposing teams at the same rate.

Maximizing the amount of possessions the Rockets get will be a main feature of Houston's offense next season.

Fred VanVleet is another piece of that puzzle, holding onto possessions with elite ball security. When they can take care of the basketball and then get extra possessions after the first shot, they can bury teams just from having the ball more than the opposition.

Without the edge of having elite ball security and extra possessions from the offense, the Rockets just weren't efficient enough to keep the same advantage they had as they were developing this identity.

Their plan to double-down on this identity requires a return to the elements that helped them create it in the first place. Adams was a big part to that puzzle, and his return could be vital for the Rockets next season as they look to find the next level for their team.

Better shooting will still be a priority for Houston next season, but they might be able to get by if they can clean up their misses at an elite rate for second opportunities.