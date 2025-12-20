Kevin Durant Explains Rockets' Offensive Challenges Without Fred VanVleet

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka was forced to make a last minute offensive shift in strategy prior to the start of the 2025-26 season. The Rockets lost their point guard of the last two years, months after acquiring Kevin Durant, who had just got out of a situation in which he was in need of a floor general.

In other words, this was supposed to be the ideal remedy.

For the Rockets, for Durant, for Alperen Sengun and for Fred VanVleet.

In many ways, it has still been. Particularly for Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

And numbers wise, the offense has been good. Really good.

The Rockets rank third in offensive rating, albeit that's boosted a bit by Houston's offensive rebounding prowess, which has led to 18.9 second chance points -- easily a league best.

The offense could be better. And would be better with VanVleet on the floor, which Durant explained on Unguarded.

"When we win the game, I’m just like we could’ve even won better. The process could just look way more dominant with Fred out here.”

The four-time scoring champion continued.

"It could be better, though. Even with how we’re playing now, I just feel like we haven’t even scratched where we should be. It’s not about us losing some late games or winning some late games. It’s really about the process."

VanVleet co-signed.

"Our process is f-ked up right now."

VanVleet noted how things would be different if he wasn't out due to injury.

"I’m coming off the pick and roll, we gonna manipulate the matchup. If we gotta manipulate it three ways, then it’s me, you, Alpi. An open-side 77. You set the first one, I’m coming off the big, we gonna see what you gonna do. If you wanna switch it, okay now we got two mismatches.”

VanVleet continued.

"And then I know how to screen. So I’m watching you out there playing f-kng jujitsu trying to get open, so I’m like bruh I KNOW I can get this man open."

VanVleet noted his value on the team, as the vocal leader and buffer between Udoka and the team.

“All I’m there to do, sometimes, is to say ‘Man, F-k Ime. Come on, let’s do this.’ And just bring everybody down to where we can play.”

Durant envisioned how his presence will make VanVleet's life easier as well.

"You not gonna have the 6-7 dude guarding you, trying to press you full court.

I felt like this was a year you was gonna shoot close to 50."

VanVleet stated that he was given an initial six-month recovery period at the time of his surgery, which would put him back on the floor during this year's postseason, if accurate.