Key Rockets Strategic Change Clears Way for Aaron Holiday vs. Hawks

The Houston Rockets have been in need of a change. The current set-up and structure hasn't been working.

The Rockets had lost three of their last four games heading into Friday night's showdown against the Atlanta Hawks, who were no slouch, by the way. At all.

Far from it, actually.

The Hawks had won 11 straight games heading into their duel against the Rockets. Houston played the Hawks earlier in the season and won 104-86, in Atlanta's home.

Surely the Hawks wanted to get even. Revenge is a sweet joy, if not the sweetest joy. But the Rockets are stellar against the Eastern Conference this season.

To the tune of an 18-6 record heading into the Hawks rematch. Rockets coach Ime Udoka made a strategic change, as it pertains to the Rockets' rotations.

Which is always concerning, as it pertains to Udoka, as lineups and rotational decisions have been one of his biggest weaknesses, ranking right up there with his offensive flaws.

This one, however, was long overdue. Udoka pulled the struggling Tari Eason, in favor of Reed Sheppard. If you'll recall, the calls to start Sheppard have been loud all season.

Especially considering Houston's lack of guard depth. Sheppard is the only guard capable of operating as a point guard on the roster. Even though he's been used in the off-guard capacity and has thrived in that role.

He's made nearly 39 percent of his long-range attempts this season (38.7 percent to be exact). And he's been stellar when utilizing screens to create separation, whether for himself or his Rockets teammates.

Tari Eason, on the other hand, has struggled mightily on the offensive end. Well, from a scoring standpoint. His defensive abilities have still been on display and his offensive rebounding ability has still been there during his cold stretch.

Overall, the effort has been there. The shots simply hadn't been falling. The move was a wise one.

It also created a need for a scoring guard off the bench, which is why Udoka wanted to keep Sheppard on the second unit. However, Aaron Holiday has always been in the wings waiting.

There's been a direct correlation between Holiday's scoring ability and the Rockets' chances of winning. In fact, Houston is 8-2 this season when Holiday scores in double figures.

And 6-3 when Holiday plays 20+ minutes. On Friday, Holiday came in for Eason at the start of the second quarter, entering the game much earlier than usual. It's become the norm for Holiday to not play at all, actually.

Holiday ultimately played just 16 minutes total, but scored nine points on six shots and was Houston's seventh-leading scorer. Which is a spark that Houston could use off the bench.

Even though rotations shrink and shorten in the playoffs. It would be wise for Udoka to find two or three scoring threats off the bench who he trusts.

Holiday has proven capable multiple times. Even this season.