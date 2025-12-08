Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo-Rockets Mock Trade Gives Bucks a Massive Haul

The Houston Rockets are comfortable with a 15-6 record to start the 2025-26 season. However, that still can't seem to keep them out of trade rumors regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is garnering headlines regarding his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo hasn't officially requested a trade from the team that drafted him, but at 10-15, the noise is louder than ever. He and the Bucks have a legitimate reason to part ways, which would send the NBA into a flurry. If he is ultimately up for grabs, the sweepstakes would be immense.

Yahoo Sports' Morten Stig Jensen recently came up with mock trades for all 29 teams, and Houston's deal would cost most of its young core. The Rockets would get more players than just Antetokounmpo, but it would cost half of their rotation and players who could end up becoming stars down the road.

Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jericho Sims, Amir Coffey, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Tari Eason, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2031 first-round pick

"This is a haul for Milwaukee, to the point where you can even argue if Houston is leaning in too heavily. On the other hand, it's Giannis Antetokounmpo," Stig Jensen wrote. "Having him paired with Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün would form the longest frontline in the league, which can only be a good thing for Houston's championship equity."

An Antetokounmpo-Durant-Sengun trio would be scary, but the league is long past the era of superteams. Depth and individual roles matter the most right now, so the question is whether or not Houston could sustain production and stop other teams with three main weapons and weakened supplements.

Looking at Houston's end of the trade, Thompson and Sheppard are the most valuable players in this trade. Thompson has been blossoming into one of the league's best two-way talents, averaging 17.4 points, seven rebounds and 5.1 assists thus far.

Sheppard has taken an even bigger leap from year one to two, putting up 13 points and 1.6 steals a night on 48-45-71 shooting splits.

Looking at the draft capital, the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round pick could end up in the high lottery given the team's decline over the last few seasons. Houston would also give up a first-round selection in 2031, long after Durant's contract is up. There's no telling where the Rockets would be at this point, giving even more incentive to stay away from an Antetokounmpo trade.