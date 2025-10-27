Pistons' Cade Cunningham Gives Rockets' Alperen Sengun His Flowers
The Houston Rockets' 2025-26 season hasn't quite gotten off to a great start, as the team lost both of their games thus far. But it's far too early to draw long-term conclusions.
Aside from the fact that the team dearly misses a facilitating floor general who can bring the ball up the court. But Fred VanVleet isn't going to be walking through that door anytime soon.
Houston is a bit hamstrung in this regard, because they don't quite have the cap space to sign someone.
They could, however, acquire someone via trade, but as of now, that would mean parting with a key rotational piece. The Rockets will have a bit more flexibility on December 15th, when they'll be able to trade players that were signed this past summer.
The Rockets' outside shooting has been hot and cold, as they made just 28.2 percent of their treys in the opening night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but fared quite well from deep against the Detroit Pistons, to the tune of 45.5 percent.
Alperen Sengun has been the team's floor general, as he's done his best to mirror Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who operates as the offensive hub and fulcrum.
Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons knows a thing about playmaking. The 2025 All-Star point guard led the Pistons to the postseason in J.B. Bickerstaff's first season as head coach, averaging 26.1 points and 9.1 assists.
Cunningham gave Sengun his flowers after the two squared off on Friday.
"I've always been a fan of his game. I met him the summer before the draft, saw him working out and stuff. First time seeing him was the Summer League and was impressed with him then.
I'm not surprised by his trajectory. I think he's a great player and he's only gonna keep on getting better and better.
So it's fun competing against guys, you know, my age and guys that are getting to it."
Sengun played out of his mind against the Thunder, dropping 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, 12-of-24 shooting, 5-of-8 from three, and 10-of-11 from the foul line.
And don't forget about his three stocks.
In Houston's second game, however, Sengun didn't fare as well, shooting 5-of-18 from the field, 0-for-2 from long-range, and 7-of-10 from the charity stripe. He did still have 17 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.
And he also had three steals.