Rockets' Star Duo Lands on First NBA All-Star Fan Vote Return

There are more important challenges for the Houston Rockets than sending a player to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, but having at least one representative speaks to the organization's success this season.

The Rockets are in the hunt for a championship despite what has mostly been a rough month of basketball. They're 6-6 in December, with defense having been a notable issue up until their two most recent games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers. As 2025 turns to 2026, Houston owns a playoff spot with a chance to legitimize itself.

The offense hasn't sputtered much thus far, evidenced by two players showing up on the first fan vote return for the All-Star Game. Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun placed in the top 20 of the Western Conference.

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their conferences in the first fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.



Fans (50% of the vote) join NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%) in selecting five players in each conference honored as starters.



Next fan update: 1/6. pic.twitter.com/pHykl9yhTE — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 29, 2025

Durant placed eighth with 548,754 votes as the Rockets' leading scorer. The 37-year-old is still one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA, averaging 25.4 points and 4.3 assists on incredible 52-44-90 shooting splits.

If he were to be selected, this would be Durant's 16th All-Star appearance, ranking second among active players only to LeBron James (21). The 6-foot-11 sniper's impact on Houston's offense has been second to none. A once-up-and-coming team that relied on defense last season has become a force on both ends of the floor.

As for Sengun, he placed 11th in the first fan return with 308,346 votes. The Turkish center already has an All-Star nod under his belt, representing the Rockets last season amid their rise to playoff contention.

This season, the Turkish center has taken his game to another level, averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and a block per game. Not only has his offense gone up a notch, but Sengun's defense has improved, largely with the addition of Steven Adams being inserted into the starting five.

Houston's double-big lineup has allowed for all-time levels of rebounding, but the responsibility of being a paint anchor has been taken off Sengun's shoulders. It has only improved his stats and the Rockets' overall performance.

The organization hasn't had two All-Stars in the same season since 2019-20, when James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for nearly 62 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists per game.

With the media and player voting generally favoring team success, Houston's star duo should be a lock for Los Angeles, especially considering the new USA vs. World format. Durant and Sengun have been the leaders of a Rockets team playing some of the best two-way basketball in the league.