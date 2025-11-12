Point Guard Rumors Hold No Weight For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets have rebounded from a tough start to the season to win at a high rate, including against a playoff-caliber team with an MVP candidate. They've been the top offense with the league's best deep shooting, and they've done all of this without a true point guard to organize the offense.

Fred VanVleet's injury left a void for the Rockets that they've counted on Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard to fill by committee.

So far, it's been an effective way to create offense, negating the need for Houston to trade its depth for a point guard to slot in immediately.

The conversation should start and end with Houston's asset flexibility. A trade would require the team to give up one of the pieces that have contributed to winning this season. The Rockets are limited by a hard-cap restriction that prevents them from exceeding the first apron, meaning they can't take on new salary for a guard worth a trade for one of the team's key pieces.

With the team's early success, the Rockets may be content letting Thompson and Sheppard attempt to learn how to be a lead guard for an elite team until VanVleet returns from injury. as long as the team is playing well, they won't need to rush to fill that role and potentially remove some of the depth that helps Houston be effective.

Another reason a trade at this point doesn't fit Houston's timeline is that the team puts increased significance on continuity.

General Manager Rafael Stone doesn't give away critical assets unless the team truly believes the move will increase the opportunity to win a championship. Trading Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for Durant is an example of that philosphy, deciding that adding an all-time scorer could dramatically increase Houston's chance to compete right away.

There are no point guards available now that could have a similar impact for the Rockets. Picking up another team's reserve guard wouldn't solve the team's offensive organization issues.

Some NBA followers have tied Kyrie Irving to the Rockets due to turmoil with the Dallas Mavericks and Irving's connection to Durant. However, Irving is also injured, and may not come back much sooner than VanVleet would. Gutting the team's depth for a piece that won't play for a while is a counterproductive lateral move that doesn't get Houston closer to winning a championship.

For now, the Rockets will stand pat and continue allowing their young players to grow. It's a process that may have some ugly moments but will look better as the team continues to win regardless.