Rafael Stone Criticized for Honest Assessment of Rockets' Poor Injury Luck

The NBA's trade deadline was a bit of a disappointment, even though there was a record number of players moved this year. However, the devil is in the details.

Always.

Most of the moves were marginal deals that involved role players.Not withstanding Jaren Jackson Jr., and the deal between the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers regarding James Harden and Darius Garland.

The deadline was especially disappointing for Houston Rockets fans, who hoped the team would use the trade market as a means of addressing their needs and glaring holes.

We'd heard that teams were looking to pry fourth-year forward Tari Eason from Houston. But the Rockets weren't budging.

Their best trade chips were Steven Adams and Dorian Finney-Smith. At least from the standpoint of salary ballast, coupled with who they were actually willing to part with.

Both of those players don't hold much immediate value at this juncture and would require a team to commit to multiple years financially, from a contractual standpoint.

Teams usually want an aging player to be on an expiring deal, if they're giving up an asset or younger player to acquire them.

Nonetheless, the Rockets have received criticism and scrutiny for standing pat. The latest comes from Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

"The Rockets are in a weird tier among Western Conference contenders, and I can’t vibe with them sitting still. My issue is less about them standing pat and more about their reasoning."

Lorenzi continued, aiming his attention and displeasure towards Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone.

"General manager Rafael Stone told reporters Thursday that he asked himself a question regarding Houston’s injury luck this season: “Is this just not our year?”



That is a bizarre thing to wonder aloud to the media and the public. I think there are wrinkles left to be ironed out with Durant and the young guys, so it doesn’t seem as if this year is a complete waste.



But Durant, 37, doesn’t have all the time in the world. I want to understand Stone’s rationale, and I think it’s fair for him to avoid making a panic move. I just never had “figure it out down the stretch” as my solution to Houston’s deadline.

And I keep reading that quote, wondering if it’s real."

The reality is that Houston has faced a mountain of injuries this season. Would the team look different with a fully healthy Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason and Alperen Sengun?

Surely.

At the same time, injuries are a part of the game. The team holding the trophy in the end is usually able to press through such obstacles (or simply remain healthy).