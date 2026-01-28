Rockets Lose Center Steven Adams for Rest of Season With Ankle Injury

Rockets fans received unfortunate news about center Steven Adams on Wednesday, as it was revealed that he underwent season-ending surgery on his left ankle, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

The Western Conference playoff hopefuls are now without two star players as Fred VanVleet has been out all season after he tore his ACL before Houston’s minicamp back in September. The Rockets currently sit in fourth place in the conference with a 28–16 record. If they keep up this pace, then they’ll make the playoffs.

Adams has been out since Jan. 18 after he hurt his ankle while attempting to block Pelicans’ Zion Williamson at the net. At the time, Houston coach Ime Udoka told reporters that Adams had a “severely sprained ankle.” The specifics of Adams’s official diagnosis are still not known.

Adams started in 11 games and appeared in 32 contests overall this season. He averaged 5.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Alperen Sengun will continue starting in the center position this season with Adams now out for the year.

