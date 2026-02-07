Did the Rockets Make a Mistake Staying Silent at the NBA Trade Deadline?

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, there was a growing feeling that the Houston Rockets would get involved and finally make a significant change to the rotation. Throughout the season, they have suffered injuries that have poked a few holes in their performance, especially on the offensive end.

Despite owning the league's fifth-best offensive rating, the Rockets have underperformed in many ways due to the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL). The veteran floor general was the only true point guard on the roster, and without him, Houston ranks 26th in turnover percentage, averaging 15.3 per game.

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) talks with guard Fred VanVleet (right) on the bench during the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Leading up to the deadline, the Rockets were in negotiations with the Chicago Bulls to potentially add Coby White. After he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, eyes turned to Ayo Dosunmu, who could have also helped fill the void at Houston's most needed position.

Unfortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have also had issues at the one, swooped in and successfully acquired the two-way guard.

So that leaves the Rockets as one of three teams that did not make a trade ahead of the deadline. The Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs were the other organizations that remained silent for different reasons.

Teams that did not make a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline:



- Miami Heat

- San Antonio Spurs

- Houston Rockets



Heat fail to land Giannis, and the Spurs stay quiet as a contender. Rockets are hard-capped at the first apron and were not willing to sacrifice a prominent piece. — Jed Katz (@JedKatz_) February 5, 2026

The Rockets will have to figure out how to mitigate their weaknesses through the rest of the season and into the playoffs. At 31-19, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference, they are in a crowded tier and can't afford to drop crucial games. That starts with taking care of the ball.

The point guard committee has consisted of the stars: Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. But it has also expanded into other players initiating the offense, such as Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason and Josh Okogie. None of them have replicated the leadership and poise that VanVleet displays on a routine basis.

On the other end, the defense hasn't been as prominent as last season, but that's the sacrifice the Rockets made when trading for Kevin Durant. While Okogie, Thompson and Eason are elite ball-stoppers, Sheppard has been the victim of poor defense, mainly due to his 6-foot-2 frame.

Jan 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) moves the ball up court between Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (30) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

When Houston was in talks with Chicago, the Bulls wanted Eason in a deal for White. The Rockets declined to include the 24-year-old 3&D wing, but were they smart in not sacrificing the soon-to-be restricted free agent?

If Houston's weaknesses grow to be even more apparent in the postseason, we may look back on this trade deadline with confusion, wondering why general manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office stayed silent.

Durant is 37 years old, in what could be the final chapter of an illustrious career. The Rockets can't afford to let time pass despite having a young core.

If they want to win with their newest superstar at the helm, they had to have been aggressive in surrounding him with the right pieces at the deadline, even if it meant sacrificing a valuable asset. Houston may regret not acquiring a point guard at the deadline as the cracks continue to show.