Reed Sheppard is Looking Like the Rockets' Biggest X-Factor

For seemingly months, we have heard about the Houston Rockets' lack of a point guard. Well, it really feels more like years, in all actuality.

It comes up whenever people discuss the team. Well, at least national writers and talking heads.

Houston's normal floor general has been sidelined all season, that is true. And Amen Thompson has mostly been utilized as the on-ball guard, albeit unsuccessfully.

The team's only point guard has been Reed Sheppard, if we even want to call him that. But JD Davison hasn't played enough to warrant mention (although he certainly could've helped Houston's conundrum at the position).

So, let's just say Sheppard is the closest skillset replacement for Fred VanVleet, on the offensive end. They are leagues apart defensively. Galaxies even.

But the 2025-26 season has been a tremendous developmental year for Sheppard, even if the Rockets don't go on a deep postseason run.He proved capable of taking on a bigger role, which wasn't a certainly based on his showing as a rookie. And he's thrived both on and off-ball.

He's also played well, both as a starter and/or a reserve. And according to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, Sheppard is the Rockets' biggest X-factor heading into the postseason.

"He's cooled considerably since the first couple of months of the season, but Reed Sheppard is still averaging 13.5 points and 3.2 assists, while shooting 39.0 percent from deep.

And for the season, Kevin Durant's point differential per 100 possessions is better when he shares the floor with Sheppard."

Bailey continued, pleading for Rockets coach Ime Udoka to go all-in on Sheppard throughout the rest of the way.

"All the more reason for coach Ime Udoka to more fully embrace Sheppard's game and minutes.Houston's offensive identity has withered since losing Steven Adams and his offensive rebounding. Playing Sheppard as a full-time 1, even with only a few weeks left in the season, could help the Rockets find a new one."

Let's first acknowledge Jabari Smith Jr. in the conversation about X-factors, because he has been Mr. Reliable for Houston, outside of Kevin Durant, of course. Time and time again, he's hit big shots when the Rockets have needed them.

Sheppard, however, has the feel of a true point guard. Whether it's cross court passes in rhythm or slicing defenses up in the pick-and-roll to hit open outside shooters, he's the more natural orchestrator and initiator than Thompson.

In fact, Sheppard at the point guard helps Thompson, because it allows him to go back to the dunker spot, which is a mismatch, due to his athleticism. In 13 games as a starter, Sheppard has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 assists, four rebounds, 36.3 percent from deep, 85.7 percent from the foul line and 2.2 turnovers.

It's beyond time to embrace him as a starter on this season's team. Granted, we've seen it lately, but Udoka wasn't willing to commit to it for the rest of the way, because he's worried about not having the scoring punch off the bench (even though Aaron Holiday can help in that regard). But ultimately, as long as he continues to close games, that's most important.