Rockets Add Clippers, Nuggets to Schedule Following NBA Cup Elimination

The Houston Rockets have been eliminated from the NBA Cup after posting a 2-2 record through group play. They'll miss out on the chance to compete in Las Vegas for the second year in a row after losses against the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

Houston would have had to go 3-1 to at least have a shot at the wild card spot, as the Nuggets were also eliminated from competition in West Group C. The Spurs will win the group with a 3-1 record.

Because of the elimination, the Rockets had to add two games to their schedule to make up for the lost matchups. They'll take on the Nuggets and LA Clippers in December.

The game against the Clippers will take place at home on December 11 at 7 p.m. CT. LA is 5-14, in the midst of a brutal season filled with underperformances. The Rockets will have momentum against a potential lottery team in Houston.

The Clippers have seen incredible production from former Rocket James Harden, who is averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists on 44-37-91 shooting splits.

However, Kawhi Leonard has missed most of the early season due to injury, recently making his return on November 23. The former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 24.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game thus far. LA went all in on experienced talent, with an average age of 33.2, the oldest team in NBA history.

On the other hand, the team will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets on December 15 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The Rockets last suffered a defeat to them in NBA Cup group play, losing 112-109 on November 21.

In that loss, Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun struggled, combining for just 27 points on 11-for-28 shooting from the field. Houston scored just 12 points in the first quarter, but managed to mount a comeback and make the game interesting in the second half due to Reed Sheppard's 27 points.

Nikola Jokic has been an early MVP favorite once again, putting up 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 11 assists per game. The Serbian center nearly recorded a 30-point triple-double in Houston, while Jamal Murray posted 26 points and 10 assists.

The Rockets could have their hands full in both games, but it's also a chance to make a statement against two experienced teams with a lot to prove.