Three Takeaways from the Rockets Loss to the Clippers

Houston, we have a problem.

From the controversial overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets, the 25-point overtime meltdown in New Orleans and a less-than-great job against conference-worst Sacramento, the horrifying downslide continues for the Rockets.

And this Tuesday night is another nightmare loss. Against an LA Clippers team that is at the depths of the West, the Rockets settled for another brutal finish for themselves with a 128-108 loss.

No words can definitely describe what's going on now for the Rockets. This was supposed to be a group that was contending for an NBA title, which boldly pulled the trigger to acquire Kevin Durant. This was also the group that kick-started the 2025-26 season on a promising note by beating teams with their two-way power and versatility.

But right now, the Rockets that many are expecting are nowhere to be found, losing four of their last five games.

Here are the main takeaways of Tuesday's loss:

1. Live by the three, die by the three

Once again, shooting emerged as a main concern for the Rockets.

The Rockets can basically build a house by themselves for the number of shots they bricked from beyond the arc against the Clippers. They shot a horrible 9-for-30 from the three-point distance, which equates to 30% shooting.

Primarily, Kevin Durant (1-4), Tari Eason (1-5), Reed Sheppard (1-5) were lowly from the outside, which led to the Rockets' loss in Los Angeles.

The Rockets have mainly relied way too much on their shooting all throughout this season. And when it doesn't fall, losses are pretty much predicted.

2. Where the defense?

When shooting doesn't fall, you can at least get some stops to cover it up. But the Rockets simply did not do that against the Clippers, despite having a top-four defensive identity league-wide.

This desperate Clippers team suddenly chose to wake up and come out firing tonight against the Rockets. They overwhelmed the road group with a highly efficient shooting of 55% efficiency from the field, bannered by Kawhi Leonard's 41-point explosion and James Harden's 29 markers.

As such, the Clippers were on target from downtown with 54% rating (20-37), as four different Clippers player nailed more than three triples in the game.

3. Reed Sheppard struggles off the bench

It's another off-night from Reed Sheppard, as the Rockets guard had a forgettable performance off the bench.

In 26 minutes, Sheppard registered a game-worst -21. He only logged eight points on 3-for-9 shooting as he failed to be a difference maker for the Rockets.

In the end, the entire team definitely deserves to be called out for another embarrassing outing. And heading to the Christmas Day, this is exactly not the type of progress they'll want to embrace.