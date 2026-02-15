Rockets Alperen Sengun is Truly Grateful for Second All-Star Selection

This year's All-Star game will take on a much different format. It will have a significantly look and feel than what we've grown accustomed to seeing.

We won't be seeing the traditional Eastern Conference All-Stars vs Western Conference All-Stars.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver had to do something different.

Ratings were dropping. And more importantly, players weren't competing. Or even giving any semblance of effort.

Some were openly admitting that they weren't trying.

This year's format will be the superstars of the United States playing against the league's international superstars.

Which has started to drive a level of competition.

Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has already called out Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, questioning whether they intend to compete.

Consider it a challenge.

As for the format, there will be a three-team round-robin tournament consisting of four games lasting 12 minutes in length.

The first game will be Team USA Stars versus Team World. The second game will feature Team USA Stripes facing off against the loser of the first game.

Upon conclusion of both games, the championship game will consist of the two teams with the best record facing off against one another.

If there is a 1-1 tie across the board, the seeding will be determined by point differential.

Again, Adam Silver had to do something different.

He's been trying to fix it.

From a local standpoint, the Rockets will have two selections: Durant and Alperen Sengun, the latter of which was named a late injury substitute for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This will be Sengun's second consecutive All-Star appearance.

And he's truly grateful and appreciative, particularly for the opportunity to represent his native of Turkey.



"It means alot. It means alot to my family. To my country.

The people coming here to watch us.

The people waking up in Turkey at 4 AM.

It's amazing to see that.

I'm so appreciative.

And I will just keep my country and my family proud."

Sengun's All-Star experience will be different this year, having a teammate in Durant to also represent the Rockets.

"It's amazing. I have an All-Star teammate now.

He's a legend. We'll go over there and have fun."

The first of the three games will tip off at 4 PM central on Sunday.