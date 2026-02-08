Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Named All-Star Replacement

The NBA All-Star game is rapidly approaching and is set for February 15. There was a lot of discussion on the fact that Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun did not make it among the initial All-Star game selections, let alone as a reserve.

Sengun not even getting the cut as an initial reserve was surprising in Houston and even to NBA fans across the country given his numbers were certainly All-Star caliber.

Ultimately, it all worked out in the end. On Sunday morning, the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver announced that Sengun was named an All-Star replacement for the injured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World. This was Sengun’s second All-Star selection of his career. He joins Kevin Durant as the second Rockets player to be named to the game.

Sengun and Durant become the first Rockets duo of All-Stars since James Harden and Russell Westbrook in 2020.

Sengun’s All-Star Year

Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) defends a drive by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Sengun is Turkish and will replace the Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander in Team World because the reigning MVP was dealing with an abdominal injury suffered on Feb. 3 against the Orlando Magic. Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

Sengun was a two-time NBA rising star in 2022 and 2023 and becomes the only Rockets draft pick during their rebuild era to be named an All-Star. In 44 games this season, Sengun is averaging 20.8 points per game, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 49.6% from the field. He also averages just over one block and steal per game.

The fourth-year player had put up better offensive numbers than Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who made the initial All-Star game cut. However, it is well known that Sengun is still growing on the defensive end, especially in the pick-and-roll, while Holmgren is known to be a better defensive player. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka publicly called out Sengun and the team for their defense and lack of effort after the loss to the Hornets.

Sengun just came off his second triple-double of the season at OKC on Saturday in the Rockets’ 118-114 win. The 16th pick in the 2021 NBA draft joins the World team in Los Angeles alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Victor Wembanyama, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jamal Murray, Pascal Siakam, and Deni Avdija.

Sengun has been dealing with a couple of lower body injuries in December and January, specifically a significant right ankle sprain suffered on Jan. 3. While he was supposed to be out for two weeks, Sengun returned early after eight days and played through the injury. He was not at 100%, but still battled through it.

It may have played a role in his inconsistent performance since the new year, but he is now much healthier. Sengun won’t get as much time off now being an All-Star.