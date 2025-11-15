Rockets' Alperen Sengun Putting Together All-Star Season Early On

11 games into the 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets are playing up to par at 8-3. Currently the No. 3 seed in a crowded Western Conference, they're leading the NBA in offense with astounding efficiency.

The Rockets are averaging 125.5 points per game with a league-best 124.5 offensive rating. Even with their veteran floor general, Fred VanVleet, out for the season with a torn ACL, Houston is producing at a high level on that end of the floor, even more than teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

Much of that success can be attributed to the addition of Kevin Durant. The 37-year-old has added another dimension to the Rockets' offense, gravitating defenses to open up opportunities for others.

However, Alperen Sengun is also improving upon last year's All-Star season. The Turkish center put up 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 2024-25. This season, those numbers have boosted to 22.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Sengun's efficiency, particularly in the shooting department, has skyrocketed through the first 11 games of the season. He's shooting 50.3% from the field and a career-high 45.9% from three.

Last night, in a 140-116 NBA Cup win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Sengun put up 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks on 9-for-13 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 from three.

The offensive success has undoubtedly been a team effort, with five players averaging double figures in terms of points. However, Sengun's production alongside Durant has proven them to be one of the league's best offensive duos. Last season, Houston struggled in the playoffs due to a lack of scoring. This season, it's the opposite, and the team still ranks in the top 10 in defensive rating.

If the Rockets stay a high seed through the first half of the season, and Durant and Sengun continue to produce, they could both represent Houston in the All-Star Game. The franchise hasn't had multiple All-Stars since the 2019-20 season, when James Harden and Russell Westbrook represented the Rockets in Chicago.

Right now, Durant's numbers are 'Kevin Durant-esque.' He's averaging 25.1 points per game, the lowest since his rookie season. However, Houston doesn't need him to be the scoring hero and carry the load like he's done in the past. Sengun and the rest of the team are taking the edge off, and it's paying dividends right now.