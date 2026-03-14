Rockets Call Up Tristen Newton from G League's Vipers

Last month, Tristen Newton was representing the Houston Rockets at the league's yearly Castrol Rising Stars showcase in Los Angeles, as part of the NBA's All-Star weekend. The event featured four teams, in total and featured just seven G League players, who were coached by former Rockets reserve point guard Austin Rivers.

Newton and Rockets second-year guard Reed Sheppard were the only Rockets players participating in the event. Fast forward one month later and Newton got even better news.

The Rockets were calling him from the Rio Grande Vipers to the big roster, while sending down Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison. Newton has been an absolute stud for the Vipers in the G League this season. In fact, he's been the team's leading scorer, at 24.2 points per game, while also shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from the outside and 87.5 percent from the foul line.

He's also poured in contributions in other areas, averaging 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

This will be Newton's first call up, giving him an opportunity for an initial impression. The Rockets could use a scoring punch on the wing.

Their roster is loaded with 3-and-D wings, although you wouldn't necessarily realize the outside shooting prowess based on the team's 30th-ranked long-range offensive attack, which ranks dead last.

Newton's ability as a three-level scorer could prove to be beneficial. In the event that he's able to secure formidable playing time.

The Rockets lack scoring contributions from their second unit and would be wise to see whether he can provide any type of production. There are only 16 games left in the regular season before the playoffs start.

This is the time of year when teams begin to sit their starters here and there. The regular season is a grind. Teams need their key guys fully healthy and rested for the playoffs.

The Rockets are no different. Fourth-year wing/forward Tari Eason is playing like a shell of himself right now, after returning rather quickly from a re-aggravation of an ankle injury suffered earlier in the season.

It would benefit him to get fully healthy before the postseason takes shape. Newton presents a body that could fill in, if nothing else, in Eason's place.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka has had a rather questionable strategy of utilizing his two-way players (and lineups in general), so Newton may not get any reps. But if so, Udoka might be surprised by what he sees.

