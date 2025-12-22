Rockets Cited as Ideal Destination for Bulls Coby White

The Houston Rockets' point guard situation has been highly publicized this season.

And scrutinized.

(Rightfully so).

The team has tinkered with giving Kevin Durant some point guard responsibilities and playmaking duties, which hasn't exactly been effective. Durant has developed a knack for turning the ball over, especially when trapped or blitzed.

He seemingly can't pass out of double teams.

He's turned the ball over an average of 4.8 times over the last four games. That's a small sample size but you get the point.

Amen Thompson has spent the entire season as the team's full-time starting point guard. The on-ball reps have all been going to him as it pertains to the lead guard spot.

Although his best use is on the wing, in more of an off-ball capacity.

Houston's need for a viable floor general has shown itself in the clutch, or waning moments of the game, as they don't have anyone who can feed Durant the ball.

Or even throughout the game, as Durant is averaging just 17 shots, which represent his fewest since 2016-17.

Could Houston address this need/deficit on the trade market? Perhaps.

Depending on what they're willing to part with.

They have just $1.2 million under the first apron. They're legitimately hard-capped.

They can't up the luxury tax bill to add a key contributor.

And the Disabled Player Exception worth $12.5 million (half of the injured Fred VanVleet's salary), won't be much of a resource for them, unless they are able to move salary and create more room under the apron.

They can, however, aggregate salaries to identify a more optimal long-term solution.

(At least for the remainder of the season).

One player who was listed as a fit for Houston's situation is Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

"White is averaging 21.7 points and five assists per game even though his 3-point ball hasn't even started going in at the level you would expect from a shooter of his caliber. Defensively, White still is not particularly valuable."

Vecenie continued.

"Any team looking for secondary ballhandlers and a reasonable cap hold on a high-level scoring guard who is still quite young should send offers Chicago's way."

White is on an expiring deal, worth $12.9 million. To match salaries, a trade framework could include Dorian Finney-Smith and Jae'Sean Tate (just as an example).

White has developed into a serviceable player on the Bulls.