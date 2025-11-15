Injury bug strikes as the Houston Rockets will have to spend the next four to six weeks without their young forward, Tari Eason, after head coach Ime Udoka announced on Saturday that Eason will be sidelined with a strained oblique.

The injury was sustained during Friday evening's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Eason unintentionally collided with Blazer's guard Jrue Holiday, which immediately took the young wing off the floor and into the locker room.

Not just a big blow to the Rockets, but also for Eason, who is having a career-best season. He is listed as a free agent after this season, so being on the floor is not only crucial for Houston but also for the forward's future.

The former LSU Tiger is averaging 11.5 points from the field and has been electric from behind the arc, sparking several runs for the offense during crucial moments.

Tari Eason’s stats this year:



11.5 PTS | 5.1 REB | 50.9 3PT% | 64.2 TS%



Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DTgXfPu5kF — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) November 15, 2025

While not an everyday starter, Eason accounts for about 23 minutes per game, which will leave some roles to fill for Coach Ime Udoka and his staff. He's undoubtedly one of the best reserves in the league, and was a candidate for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

With Eason expected to be sidelined until the middle of December, Houston will look to Josh Okogie to become more involved in their offense, as well as some of their veteran players, like Jeff Green, who can come off the bench and impact the game in some way.

Notable Houston Rockets players 3PT% this season:



Jeff Green - 66.7% (1.5 3PA)

Tari Eason - 53.1% (4.9 3PA)

JD Davison - 50.0% (1.5 3PA)

Reed Sheppard - 50.0% (5.6 3PA)

Josh Okogie - 46.9% (3.2 3PA)

Alperen Şengün - 41.9% (3.1 3PA)

Kevin Durant - 41.5% (4.1 3PA)

Aaron Holiday -… pic.twitter.com/1Ie3kYd9sk — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) November 13, 2025

Luckily for Houston, their three-point shooting has been at an NBA best this season so as long as players filling in for Eason can match some of his shooting, then they will be just fine as Eason recovers.