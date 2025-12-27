Tari Eason Explains Benefit of Him Being in Starting Lineup

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka is known for tinkering with the lineups. He’s never been afraid to try different things out, to see what works and what’s ineffective and needs to be shelved.

Such is life for a coach. It’s part of the job.

In any sport.

Udoka’s rotations have oftentimes been questionable.

Like running the double-big lineup with Clint Capela and Alperen Sengun this season.

The double-big lineup is yet another example of Udoka not being afraid to test the waters.

It’s essentially become the Rockets’ main offensive identity, as it’s led to a league-leading 16.1 offensive rebounds (for the second year in a row) and 18.8 second-chance points.

The more scoring opportunities, the better.

Especially if they’re putbacks around the cup or kick-out 3-point shots.

Udoka ditched the double-big starting lineup early in the season, moving Steven Adams to the bench to keep him fresh and relatively rested for the postseason, moving Josh Okogie into the starting lineup as Houston’s fifth starter, alongside Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr and Sengun.

In Houston’s Christmas Day duel against the Los Angeles Lakers, Udoka tinkered with the lineup once more, this time putting Tari Eason in the starting rotation, in favor of the aforementioned Okogie.

This meant Houston’s starting five was Thompson, Durant, Smith, Sengun and Eason.

This proved fruitful, on both ends of the floor.

The Rockets got out to a double-digit lead in the first five minutes of the opening quarter, scoring 37 points on just 24 possessions.

A 154.2 offensive rating.

Eason was active, especially on the defensive end of the floor, which has been lacking lately. So much that Amen Thompson tried to place blame on himself for Houston's defensive shortcomings, stating that it all starts with him.

Houston ranked 24th in defensive efficiency in December and in their previous five games leading up to the Christmas Day bloodbath over the Lakers.

The Rockets seized a 119-96 victory, as Eason had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.

Houston was also a +23 with him on the floor.

After the game, Eason was asked about his impact and his overall performance.

"Blessing, man. You know?

Ime finally trusted me to go out there at home. I just had to do what I do best .We had to get back to kind of being dogs defensively.

I knew I would come out here and set the tone."

Eason was asked whether he wants to be an every game starter moving forward and didn't mince words.

"Yes. Yes, I do."

Eason explained the importance of him being in the lineup.

"Just setting the tone. Being able to go out there and set the tone. Have the feel of the game kind of early on. And just help set the tone for my team."

It remains to be seen whether Eason will remain in the starting lineup moving forward, but the lineup change was especially effective on Thursday.