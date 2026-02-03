Rockets' Fred VanVleet Explains Key to Keeping Turnovers Down

This year's Rockets are no different. They rank fifth in defensive efficiency on the season.

(Although they didn't look the part at the beginning of the season).

Last year's team ranked fourth in the same category.

Offensively, Udoka's teams don't usually fare as well.

Last year’s Rockets team ranked 13th in offensive efficiency.

This year's team, however, has somewhat bucked the trend. The 2025-26 Rockets rank fifth in offensive efficiency.

Granted, it's somewhat boosted by their offensive rebounds and second chance points. The Rockets lead the league in both categories this season, although it remains to be seen whether they'll be able to continue their dominance on the glass without Steven Adams, who is out for the season.

Another sign of an Ime Udoka-coached team is turnover prevention. The Rockets ranked 11th in turnovers last season, with 13.9 per game.

The year before, which was Udoka's first season in Houston, they ranked eighth with 12.7 turnovers per game. This season, however, they rank 24th in turnovers, averaging 15.5 turnovers per night.

One big difference this season, especially as it pertains to this issue, has been the absence of point guard Fred VanVleet. The 2019 NBA champion and former All-Star guard is one of the most sure-handed players in the league.

Last season, he averaged 5.6 assists versus 1.5 turnovers. The year before he averaged 8.1 assists and 1.7 turnovers.

He ranks near the top of the league in assist-to-turnover ratio annually.

Rockets Point Guard Fred VanVleet Explains How to Keep Turnovers Down

VanVleet explained the key to keeping turnovers down on social media, when asked about driving and dribbling into the crowded paint and holding the ball until a teammate gets open.

"You get a chemistry with teammates hopefully they move with you, I’m confident in my dribble so I’m comfortable. Just have to make the right read"

The 31-year-old point guard continued.

"It takes reps. You’re just trying to survive at first but it gets easier over time + reps"

VanVleet is currently out of commission, rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the fall, prior to Houston's first preseason game.

The Rockets are 30-17 and take the court against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, although the matchup will be much more difficult without Kevin Durant, who will be sitting out in the game.