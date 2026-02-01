Rockets’ Superstar Out for Matchup with Pacers

The Rockets are set to face off against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and they'll be down one of their best players.

So far, Houston's seen an up-and-down 2025-26 campaign. They've gone through high and low periods, ripping off win-streaks that help them to look like a real contender, and low points that leave pundits questioning if they have what it takes to win the title this season.

Injuries to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams have played a large factor, diminishing the team's ability to thrive in the half-court with handling and play-making, as well rebound the ball. Unfortunately, the team hasn't shaken the injury bug just yet.

For now, Houston rides a two-game win-streak, and will look to extend that against Indiana. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Pacers:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Isaiah Crawford — Questionable: G League

Kevin Durant — Out: Left ankle sprain

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Indiana Pacers injuries:

Tyrese Haliburton — Out: Right achilles tendon tear

Taelon Peter — Doubtful: G League

Ethan Thompson — Doubtful: G League

Obi Toppin — Out: Right foot stress fracture

For just the third time this season, the Rockets are set to be without superstar scorer Kevin Durant, who has picked up an ankle injury.

Durant has been exactly as advertised so far this season, averaging a team-high 26.2 points on 51% shooting, with 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Houston simply won’t be able to replicate their top scorer’s impact, though they’ll at least be playing a team that’s No. 4 in the reverse standings and hunting top NBA Draft odds.

Durant has intermittently dealt with injuries throughout his career, but has played in 45 of Houston's 47 games so far.

The Rockets will continue to be without lead guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams, who are projected to miss the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Houston also see Tristen Newton and Isaiah Crawford listed out due to G League assignment.

The Pacers have been one of the more injured teams this season, but are finally seeing their injury report shorten somewhat. They’ll still be without superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton after his Finals injury, as well as forward Obi Toppin.

The Rockets and Packers will tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.