Rockets Given Interesting Forward-Guard Swap in Latest Mock Trade

Even though the Houston Rockets are missing their best floor general in Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL before the start of the season, they're doing just fine. Whether it's a surprise or not, they're offense has been the best in the NBA with a 7-3 record through 10 games.

Houston has seen an increase in production from Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie. Sheppard has been a two-way force in the minutes he's been given, averaging 12.2 points per game to go along with 1.4 steals. Okogie, on the other hand, has been more defensive-oriented, fitting into a smaller role.

Still, will the guard play hold up? The Rockets have a surplus in wing/forward talent this season, and Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley came up with a mock trade that balances out the rotation.

Buckley predicts that if Houston had to make a trade right now, it would move young forward Tari Eason to the Philadelphia 76ers for Jared McCain in a one-for-one swap. McCain, in his second NBA season (like Sheppard), averaged 15.3 points per game last year.

"Houston fans might say Eason is too valuable to give up in such an exchange, and that viewpoint has its merits," Buckley wrote. "That said, his upcoming restricted free agency could prove a massive headache.

"He's eyeing a big payday, and he might be a little miffed that his wish for an expanded role has gone ungranted: he's averaging the same minutes and fewer shots with a lower usage rate than last season...

"McCain has had trouble staying healthy (25 games played this season and last), but when he's on the floor, he's an electric offensive talent. As a rookie, he averaged 21.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 three-pointers per 36 minutes while posting a 46/38.3/87.5 shooting slash."

Eason has been extremely impactful for the Rockets on both sides of the ball. He ranked in the top 10 last season in terms of combined steals and blocks per game and has been averaging double figures in points thus far. However, he is set to enter restricted free agency this summer after negotiating a contract extension before the start of the season. His future as a Rocket could be in jeopardy.

McCain has had quite the injury history despite being drafted a year and a half ago. Still, he has tremendous upside and would fit in well with Houston's system. The 76ers would add wing depth with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe playing well as the lead guards.