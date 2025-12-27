If the Rockets Make a Change, It Will Likely Be at One Position

The Houston Rockets' point guard problem has been accentuated throughout the month of December. A major Christmas Day victory over the Los Angeles Lakers could be the spark to get them back on track, but at the moment, Houston isn't quite where it was through the first 20 games of the season.

The Rockets are 5-6 this month, and while the biggest problem has been a lack of defensive intensity (20th in defensive rating through December), the offense still has some holes.

For one, the absence of Fred VanVleet has really damaged Houston's ability to take care of the ball. The team is 27th in turnover percentage (16.3%) and 29th in turnovers per game (16.2) this season. Outside of the veteran floor general, there isn't any true point guard on the roster who can initiate sets for the stars.

This has forced Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun to play closer to half-court, which takes them out of their sweet spots. Oftentimes, Durant will be double-teamed, or Sengun will face intense pressure beyond the three-point line, which forces the ball into other hands.

It's also a big reason why Durant is attempting just 16.8 shots per game, the lowest since the 2016-17 season.

To make things clear, the Rockets aren't expected to make any moves ahead of the February trade deadline, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. They are content with the roster, even though the last 15 games haven't gone as well as they had hoped.

However, Fischer also noted that these changes aren't anticipated to be weighed until the end of January, around a week before the Feb. 5 deadline. If, say, Houston's winter struggles continue into 2026, perhaps GM Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office will look into a move that could help solve on-court issues.

Hopefully, it doesn't come to that, but hypothetically, the Rockets would really only be expected to go after a point guard ahead of the deadline. Houston has long been considered a Chris Paul suitor after a messy situation with the LA Clippers that saw him get sent home during a road trip, but other floor generals could be available as well.

When looking at the rest of the roster, the wings and backcourt are in good shape, especially with the returns of Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith. Right now, the point guard position is the only one that has handicapped the Rockets' offense (and defense in some aspects), so if they end up turning to the trade market, that would be the expected target.