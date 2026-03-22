Rockets' Kevin Durant Continues to Climb All-Time Scoring List, Passing Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant is in a league of his own when it comes to pure scoring. For the last 18 years, we've been spoiled by his brilliance to get a bucket in any given moment. It's only natural that the 6-foot-11 sniper continues to wow fans with his ball-handling and shot-making.

On Saturday, Durant added yet another accomplishment to his resume, passing Michael Jordan to climb to fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list. With his 27 points in a clutch 123-122 victory over the Miami Heat, he sits only behind LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant with 32,294 career points.

Durant accomplished the feat while attempting 2,177 fewer shots than Jordan. It speaks to his incredible scoring efficiency, as he's putting up 25.7 points on 52-41-89 shooting splits, chasing another 50-40-90 Club appearance.

The 37-year-old star passed Jordan late in the fourth quarter, nailing a three-pointer from the corner. It was his last bucket of the night, as the Heat went on a 13-4 run to take the lead with 5.4 seconds to go. Durant missed the game-winning jumper, but Amen Thompson's heroics led to a putback layup at the buzzer to cement a historic day for the Rockets.

🚨 KD PASSES MJ 🚨



With this three, Kevin Durant passes Michael Jordan for 5th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/byqx3AFLer — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2026

Houston has had its fair share of struggles as of late, playing inconsistent ball in the most pivotal stage of the season. However, Durant has never wavered, continuing to produce efficient offense for the Rockets. They've needed every bit of his production to relieve pressure from the young core.

After the game, Durant acknowledged the accomplishment, but also noted how far he has to go. Even at his age, the former MVP is showing no signs of slowing down after passing up who many consider to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

WHAT A NIGHT !!!!#Rockets WIN on an Amen Thompson GAME WINNER and KD passes Michael Jordan for 5th place on the NBA All-Time Scoring List@HoustonRockets I #AllFire pic.twitter.com/ASbiHsN9x6 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) March 22, 2026

"I got more to go. But it is sweet to be in the same category with the greats," Durant said. "A lot of these guys have inspired me to come out here and work on my game as much as I can, and contribute to a team in a positive way. So I'm inspired by all these player that I'm either coming close to or passing up.

"MJ is in a world of his own. He's on a planet, a galaxy of his own. That's somebody that I look up to, respect, who basically shaped the game for me. Grateful for everybody that's invested in me."