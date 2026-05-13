Nike to Retro Rockets' Kevin Durant's KD 6 Meteorology Colorway in July
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Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant is one of Nike's longest tenured athletes across all sports. Especially in NBA circles, as he's the second-longest tenured NBA player behind only Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Durant has been with the line for 19 years in total and was given a lifetime deal from the label in 2023, near the end of the 2023-24 NBA season. Durant's partnership with Nike nearly ended in 2014, when Durant nearly joined Under Armour, who offered him a 10-year deal ranging between $265 million and $285 million.
Durant's initial deal with Nike was worth $60 million over seven years. His 2014 extension was worth $300 million over 10 years, which included $250 million in guarantees and a $50 million retirement package.
Durant's partnership with Nike has extended beyond just sneakers, although Durant debuted the 'KD 19' shoe near the end of the 2025-26 season -- his 19th season in the NBA and first with the Rockets.
Durant and the University of Texas struck up an NIL deal, allowing him to sign several athletes across a multitude of sports, most notably Lady Longhorns hooper Madison Booker.
Durant and recording artist Drake (who many view as the greatest rapper of all-time) have partnered and will have a collaboration between Durant's KD line and Drake's NOCTA line under Nike. The partnership will include clothing and multiple colorways of the KD19 shoe, with an orange colorway and a purple colorway.
In addition, Nike has been re-releasing the earlier shoes from Durant's career. The KD 4 shoe was retroed in multiple colorways in 2024, while the KD 6 shoe has been re-released throughout the 2025-26 in multiple colorways.
We've already seen the 'Peanut Butter and Jelly' colorway drop, along with the 'All-Star Illusion' colorway. The next colorway of the shoe will be releasing in July, which is the 'Meteorology' colorway.
The Meteorology colorway features a black, atomic red, olive and noble red assortment of colors, with the theme of storm radars and meteorological maps, in line with Durant's childhood dream of being a meteorologist.
The shoe initially released on August 3, 2013, and will re-release on July 3rd of this summer -- one day before Independence Day. This will be Nike's first time re-releasing this specific colorway of the shoe.
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Anthony Duckett joined Rockets on SI in 2024 and has been covering the NBA professionally since 2019, with stops at FanSided and SB Nation.Follow a_duckett