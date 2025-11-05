Rockets' Kevin Durant Outlines Biggest Issue for Jayson Tatum in Achilles Recovery
Kevin Durant has become the go-to subject matter expert on torn Achilles injuries among NBA circles. Understandably, as he was the biggest superstar to suffer the injury at the time (2019) since Kobe Bryant suffered the same injury in 2013.
And Bryant was 34-years-old at the time, whereas Durant was 30.
The Houston Rockets superstar forward missed the following season in its entirety but returned to superstardom in his first season back in action, averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 53.7 percent from the field, 45 percent from long-range, 88.2 percent from the foul line, and 66.6 percent true shooting.
Durant has been playing at an All-NBA level ever since returning from the injury, although he's begun to miss time at a higher clip.
For instance, Durant missed 37 games in his first season back in 2020-21, 27 games in 2021-22, and 35 games in 2022-23.
Unfortunately, we've seen several high-profile, superstar players suffer Achilles injuries since Durant's return. Damian Lillard suffered the same injury during last season's playoffs, as did Jayson Tatum -- just one year after leading the Boston Celtics to a title.
Durant offered encouragement for Tatum, while explaining how comfortable he felt immediately after returning, following the Rockets' 128-101 victory over the Celtics.
“It was small, subtle changes, subtle tweaks. But I felt like my bread-and-butter was my short to mid-range. I felt like I can still shoot the threes, the side-steps, the step-backs, that was cool, but I just felt like I had to be way more efficient and get closer to the rim.”
Durant continued.
"When I first came back, everything was fast. I was coming off pin-downs 100 miles-per-hour, I was trying to score so fast, I was trying to contest shots without slowing down, so it’s a lot of stuff you gotta get used to, but I feel like the pace is the biggest thing and once you understand the flow of the game, then everything else comes pretty easy to you.”
Durant explained that he didn't immediately reach out to Tatum following the injury, but that Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla and Tatum's mom contacted Durant, in addition to Tatum's agent.
"There are so many people that were probably checking on him, but Joe texted me actually, Mazzulla, his mom, his agent, just asking for advice on what they should do to help and at that time I told them to just be there for support, try to ease his mind a bit."
Durant was asked about the potential of Tatum returning this season, which feels like a long-shot, although he appears to be ahead in his recovery.
“I think it’s feasible. It’s good to have that option on the table to know he can come back, but that’s such a long way away from now. I feel like he’s taking it day-by-day and see what happens with the team, see what happens with his body and make a decision at a later date."
Again, this season feels like it would be a bit of a rushed return, but Tatum knows his body better than anyone else. Also, the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a 3-5 start and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference, so it may be wise to allow Tatum the full season to recover.