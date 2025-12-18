Rockets' Kevin Durant Shares Source of Fun with Rockets

Earlier in the month, Kevin Durant’s trainer Dash Lovell spoke with long-time NBA writer Mark Medina of RG.com, telling Medina that he could tell that the Houston Rockets forward was having fun again. Easy to understand, as Durant is on a Rockets team filled with young, rising players. And each of them are just scratching the surface on their full potential.

After years of rebuilding and tanking, Houston nabbed Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard, all by way of the NBA Draft.

The Rockets currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference, with a 16-7 record and boast the NBA’s third-best offense and fifth-best defense.

And second-best net rating.

Both Durant and Sengun are most likely guarantees for the All-Star team (which will have a different format this season). Life is good for Durant, who is averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists, 50.1 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from long-range and 89.1 percent from the foul line, in addition to 62.1 percent true shooting.

Prior to Monday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Durant sat down with Jordan Cornette of NBC Sports and Peacock and added clarity to the discourse about him having fun again.

“Yeah, I’ve heard that a lot, though. But I’ve been having fun, man, the last 19 years doing this, brother. It’s just a dream come true. Of course, I don’t like losing, so when you pan to me and we’re losing a game, it’s easy to say I’m unhappy in that moment nut for the most part, I’m enjoying going through the grind as an NBA player. My 19th year with a young group of guys and we have the potential to do something special. I’m just grateful to wake up everyday and live this life.

To be honest, playing on five different teams and having so many different coaches, you get re-energized every single year to learn something new and that’s how it’s been with this group. Learning new things and learning new philosophies and schemes, even though I’ve been part of the league for so long, guys are doing things differently now-a-days. It’s been fun everyday getting to work and figuring out my game and seeing how I can mesh with the team.”

Durant is averaging just 17.1 shots – his fewest since 2016-17 and the second-fewest of his career, which has sparked some criticism of the Rockets’ offensive attack and hierarchy.