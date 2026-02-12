Rockets Walk Away with International Stretch-Five in Latest Mock Draft

It's been dubbed mob ball, which is indicative of bullying teams with size and bossing them up on the glass. Based on Houston's roster construction, it's a playing style that should be fairly easy for them to utilize, as their roster is compromised of long wings and big men.

However, behind Alperen Sengun, the other centers on the roster are aging players on the back nine of their careers. Clint Capela is 31-years-old and in his 12th season.

Steven Adams is 32-years-old and in his 13th season.

There's no guarantee that he'll be the same player next season after he returns fully healthy.

In the latest mock draft, the Rockets nabbed Henri Veesaar, the seven-foot Estonian big man, with the 26th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

His player profile is below.

"Veesaar, has put together a highly efficient junior season while expanding his offensive versatility and overall impact. At 6’11”, he brings good mobility and feel, finishing efficiently inside while also emerging as a legitimate floor-spacing threat. His 62.6 percent field-goal mark reflects excellent shot selection and touch around the basket.

His 46 percent from three has added a valuable inside-out dimension to his offensive profile. He rebounds consistently, runs the floor well, and contributes as a connective passer, allowing him to operate comfortably within the flow of the offense.

Not an explosive leaper, Veesaar relies on skill, positioning, and awareness rather than vertical pop. Defensively, he provides solid rim protection and competes effectively on the glass. His free throw percentage indicates some long-term shooting variability, but the combination of size, mobility, efficiency, and perimeter touch makes him an intriguing modern big."

Veesaar spent three seasons at Arizona before transferring to North Carolina this season, where he's averaged 16.4 points, nine rebounds, two assists, 61.5 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from long distance.

Veesaar figures to be a stretch-five at the next level, due to his ability to let it fly from three. He's also fairly underrated as a shot-blocker, although he could stand to bulk up a tad bit and add to his 200-pound stature.



The Houston Rockets have been outrebounded on the glass in each of their last four games. Which is a bit of a surprise, considering where rebounding ranks on their list of priorities.