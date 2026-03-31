Rockets, Knicks List Eight Players in Total on Injury Report

The Houston Rockets are set to face off against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, desperately needing to grab a cross-conference win.

After battling for the third seed in the Western Conference for much of the season, the Rockets have faltered of late, going 8-8 over their last 16 games. They've dropped necessary games to teams like the Clippers, Miami and Golden State, and have lost to contenders such as Denver, San Antonio, the Lakers and more.

They've dropped all the way to No. 6 in the West, now a half-game back from Minnesota, and two full games back from Denver. That makes each and every game all the more important if Houston wants to right the ship in the home stretch, and potentially earn home-court advantage.

That will start with a tilt against the Knicks, who are amid their own battle in the Eastern Conference. They currently stand as the three-seed, just two games back from Boston.

If Houston can grab a win tonight, it's late-season could be salvaged. But a loss would likely mean an essential lock into the sixth-seed, which could go a myriad of ways depending on which team lands at No. 3.

The injury report could play a small factor in tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Knicks ahead of today’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

New York Knicks injuries:

Ariel Kukporti — Questionable: G League

Dillon Jones — Questionable: G League

Miles McBride — Questionable: Pelvic core muscle surgery

Landry Shamet — Out: Right knee tibial plateau contusion

The Rockets see a relatively normal injury report, with its two mainstays in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams listed, in addition to G League players in Isaiah Crawford and Tristen Newton.

VanVleet and Adams have been out for the majority of the season, with VanVleet suffering an ACL injury in an offseason workout, and Adams going down with an ankle injury and subsequent surgery.

The two offered massive setbacks to the Rockets’ handling, play-making and rebounding, though the team has now had to weather those storms for months.

The Knicks are fairly healthy as well, with rotational players in Miles McBride and Landry Shamet listed. Shamet has been ruled out with a knee contusion, and McBride is questionable to play with a pelvic injury.

The Rockets and Knicks tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.