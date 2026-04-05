Rockets May Luck Out With First Round Matchup

The Rockets have started finding their groove in their most recent outing, knocking down shots at a higher rate and moving the ball well on offense.

As the Rockets have improved their play, other Western Conference teams have found some recent struggles, whether to injury or their play.

The most notable struggles are with the Los Angeles Lakers after injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

LeBron James is still capable of leading a team to elite play, but the Lakers don't have the depth to cover for the loss of two of their best scorers.

The Lakers still hold the No. 3 seed, and they still have a chance to hold on to that position into the playoffs.

If they do, their most likely matchup would be against the Minnesota Timberwolves, another team dealing with injuries and lower level play.

Anthony Edwards just missed out on the opportunity for end-of-season awards due to injury, and the Timberwolves may be without their best defender in Jaden McDaniels for a stretch of time.

The Rockets currently hold the fifth seed, but they could get fortunate with a drop in seeding by the Lakers as the most likely positive outcome.

The Denver Nuggets stand as the most formidable first round possibility for the Rockets. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have been able to perform at a high level this season, despite injuries to their role players.

The Rockets may be able to match up with any of their potential first round opponents regardless of who that ends up being. However, the Nuggets are whole, and playing at a high level at this point of the season.

The Rockets must continue their high level of play recently to have any chance against even the teams that have struggled with injuries.

Houston has been able to knock down open three-pointers at a higher rate, and its defense is back to causing havoc and creating fast break opportunities for the team's best athletes.

The Rockets preferred matchup may have always been the Lakers, as Houston has several wing defenders to match against the Lakers' elite wing scoring.

Their injuries would allow the Rockets to focus their defense on James, forcing his role player teammates to make their shots and win games.

If Houston draws Los Angeles in the playoffs, the Rockets may have a strong chance to win their first series since the 2020 Bubble Postseason.