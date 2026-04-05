Hornets vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 5

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have fallen to sixth in the Western Conference standings and still need to do a little more work to avoid the play-in tournament in the 2025-26 season.

The Wolves have dropped back-to-back games and are facing a tough opponent in the Charlotte Hornets on Easter Sunday.

Charlotte has turned things around after a slow start and is suddenly in the mix for a top-six seed in the East with just over a week left in the regular season.

The Hornets have the second-best net rating in the NBA since the All-Star break, and they’ve won eight of their last 10 games to make a push for a top-six spot in the East.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for one of the best matchups of the day on April 5.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets -1.5 (-105)

Timberwolves +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hornets: -118

Timberwolves: -102

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hornets vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hornets record: 42-36

Timberwolves record: 46-31

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Moussa Diabate -- probable

Tosan Evbuomwan -- out

PJ Hall -- out

Liam McNeeley -- out

Antonio Reeves -- out

Tidjane Salaun -- out



Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards -- questionable

Jaden McDaniels -- out

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-114)

Dosunmu has been a revelation for the Wolves since the trade deadline, and he’s recently found his way into the starting lineup.

The Wolves guard has made two or more 3-pointers in five of his seven starts, shooting 47.1 percent from 3 during that stretch. Dosunmu is shooting 44.6 percent from deep for the entire season, and he’s clearly thriving in an expanded role right now.

Even though Charlotte is 10th in the league in opponent 3s made per game, it’s also just 18th in opponent 3-point percentage. I think this is a pretty sold value pick for Dosunmu on Sunday night.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

There are a lot of reasons to be concerned about the Timberwolves at this point in the season, as the Jaden McDaniels injury and Anthony Edwards’ knee issue are certainly worrisome ahead of the playoffs.

On top of that, the Wolves are 22-23 against teams that are .500 or better this season and they’ve been pretty bad since the All-Star break. Minnesota is 18th in net rating (-0.2) during that stretch, posting just a 12-9 record. Some of those games came with Edwards sidelined, but the Wolves have looked more like a play-in team than a squad that had hopes for the No. 3 seed in the West coming out of the break.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has completely turned around a slow start to the season, and it’s No. 2 in net rating since the break, going 16-7 during that stretch.

The Hornets lost to the Timberwolves back in November, but they’re clearly a much different team since then.

I think this is a great upset pick on Sunday, especially since the Wolves are playing a third game in four nights after back-to-back losses to Detroit and Philly.

Pick: Hornets Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.