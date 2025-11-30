Rockets Must Take Advantage Of Restful Schedule

The Houston Rockets are getting plenty of rest to start the season by having the league's least-packed schedule. While Houston followers have been itching for more games to see the team's growth with Kevin Durant and a cast of rising young players, the Rockets are benefitting from having more rest by trying to build a lead in the Western Conference standings.

When the games are coming more frequently closer to the end of the season, the Rockets will be wishing they had the rest they are receiving now.

Having more off nights opens the opportunity for more practices early in the season. This is a good opportunity for players like Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson to grow in their increasing roles with the team. While there's no substitute for live game action in terms of growing their respective games, they have been able to receive more guidance after each game, and more opportunities to reflect on their performances.

The extra rest is also giving some of the team's injured players a chance to come back before the Rockets enter critical parts of the season.

Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith are players who will have a significant impact on the team's success this season.

Eason had his best start from deep-range in his career, becoming a legitimate three-and-D threat to help the Rockets become the league's top shooting team. Finney-Smith is a proven deep threat and perimeter defender, adding another impact role player to Houston's rotation.

While those players need some time to return to action, the players that are active are taking advantage of their rest to stay healthy in this early part of the season.

Steven Adams missed Houston's last game against the Golden State Warriors, but the Rockets may not have to play many games, if any, without the bruising big man.

The major part of this extra rest is that the Rockets are taking advantage by winning games.

If Houston had been losing the games after significant rest, it could've made it difficult to climb back in the standings when games are coming more often during the latter part of the season. The Rockets have been trying to hold off some other Western Conference Contenders with some timely victories, but it seems several teams in the West have the same mindset to try to keep pace in the standings.

However, those teams aren't benefitting from the same level of rest the Rockets are, and Houston is continuing to take advantage of an easy early schedule.