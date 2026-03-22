Rockets Need to Fix One Area to Have Any Chance in Postseason

All season, the Houston Rockets have struggled to maximize possessions. They've gotten much too careless with the basketball and have turned the ball over a great deal.

Which was part of the fabric for the last two iterations of the ball club. The Rockets have always been able to be relied upon to play defense and cut down their turnovers in previous years under Ime Udoka.

Part of that was due to the fact that Fred VanVleet was Houston's initiator and orchestrator. VanVleet has consistently ranked as one of the league's best assist-to-turnover floor generals, which is one of the best metrics to gauge true point guard play.

This season, they haven't had a legitimate table-setting guard. Amen Thompson has been playing the point guard spot, moving from his normal wing position.

One of his biggest flaws historically has been his lack of a handle, although he's a very good young player, filled with promise. Kevin Durant is an all-time talent, who sits atop the scouting report every night for teams facing the Rockets.

But he has also been responsible for a significant amount of the Rockets' turnovers. Durant hasn't figured out a way to beat double teams, which has warranted teams to blitz and trap him at half court.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers, Rockets coach Ime Udoka continuously ran the same action, seeking to take advantage of the Lakers' strategy. Although the Rockets had a 4-on-3 mathematical advantage.

Durant had 6 turnovers in one half against the Lakers, as he was unprepared for the blitzes and traps. He even stepped back into a backcourt violation on one occasion.

JJ Redick proved Durant useless by limiting his shot attempts and even his time with the ball in his hands. NBA champion coach and current ESPN analyst Mike Malone shared his displeasure with Durant's limited scoring late in games, specifically Durant's two points in the second half of the first game, which matched his scoring production in the first half of the second game.

"Kevin Durant, two points. He had two points in the fourth quarter, he had two points in a half. Granted, they have four other guys in double figures, but that's not good enough."

Malone then did a film dive of a possession in which the blitz forced Durant into committing a turnover.

"KD plays with the ball, here comes the double team, he plays with the ball," Malone said. "They don't come out of the corner, they don't provide the outlet. Another turnover. It leads to a Luka three."

The Rockets had 15 turnovers in the second half of the first Lakers game and 24 total turnovers. It's certainly hard to win that way. Especially when a team goes 5-of-26 from deep, like the Rockets did.

The Rockets average 16 turnovers per game (15.8, to be exact), which is tied with the rebuilding Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards for third-most per night. The Rockets also have committed 1087 turnovers through 69 games, which ranks fifth-most, tied with the Golden State Warriors and Wizards.