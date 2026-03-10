Rockets Prove They're in a Much Lower Tier than Spurs

The Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs created a bit of a rivalry in the 1990s. The two teams have produced several iconic moments when facing off against one another.

Especially the 1994 Western Conference Finals matchup between the two teams, which featured Hakeem Olajuwon versus David Robinson. The advantage went to the Rockets, as Olajuwon was no match for Robinson.

In fact, Robinson, who is a legendary defender and all-time great player, was left speechless after the series. Ten years later, the NBA world saw another iconic moment when the two teams faced off.

On December 9th, 2004, the Spurs held a double digit lead with 35 seconds remaining and lost, as Tracy McGrady went absolutely nuclear. McGrady scored 13 points in the last half minute.

Advantage Rockets, once again. The two teams faced off against one another again in the 2017 postseason, a decade later, and the Spurs emerged victorious, due in large part to an absolute dud of a performance by the Rockets in Game 6 of the series.

Advantage Spurs. The two teams would eventually both undergo rebuilds around the same time period, after trading away franchise legends. For the Rockets, James Harden was sent away, based on his own request. For the Spurs, Kawhi Leonard was sent packing, by his own request.

The two teams began stockpiling assets, in order to rebuild through the draft. The Spurs nabbed Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and most importantly Victor Wembanyama, their prized draft addition.

(We don't have to bring up Josh Primo).

The Rockets nabbed Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson, Houston’s prized draft addition.

Both teams also acquired superstar talents via trade, as the Spurs landed De'Aaron Fox, while the Rockets landed Kevin Durant.

Based on what we've seen this season, the Spurs are in a much different tier than the Rockets. Sure, the two teams are only separated by just eight victories.

Less than that, technically, as the Rockets are just 7.5 games back from the Spurs in the standings. But the Spurs would likely make easy work out of the Rockets, if the two teams faced in the playoffs.

Sunday night gave us a glimpse. The Spurs made it difficult for Durant to get the ball altogether, taking Houston's best player out of the game altogether. Wembanyama neutralized Tari Eason, much like he did Amen Thompson when the two teams faced off in January.

San Antonio waltzed their way to a 25-point victory. And a 145-point performance.

The lesson? The Spurs are the much better team right now. Which feels difficult to explain, when both teams built their rosters through the same pathway: the draft. But this time, unlike several times in the past, the advantage goes to the Spurs.