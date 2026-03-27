Rockets Receive Validation with Last Two Minute Report From Wolves Loss

On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves went to battle in a game that was easily one of the NBA's best games of the season. Even with the Wolves being without All-NBA guard Anthony Edwards.

He was also out when the two teams last faced off against one another and the game and Houston barely pulled the victory out, on the back of Kevin Durant, who scored 39 points, neutralizing Julius Randle's 39 points. This game had the intensity and feel of a postseason game.

Durant struggled in this game. Well, at the onset. He went 2-for-11 in the first half, good for just nine points. In the second half, he had 15 points -- 9 of which came in the fourth quarter.

In the overtime period, Durant also had six points. But the Rockets lost the game, even though they held a 13-point lead in overtime.

With just three minutes remaining, I should also add. But according to the Last Two Minute Report, the Rockets were given additional opportunities that they shouldn't have had.

All told, there were six incorrect calls during the waning moments of the game. Four of them were incorrect non-foul calls that should have been deemed fouls, while two of the calls that were deemed fouls should not have been.

Five of the officiating errors happened during the overtime period.

The main mishap by the officiating crew happened with 3.3 seconds remaining on the clock, in which Durant was fouled and had the opportunity to tie the game, with Houston down 110-108.

Durant, who is a career 88.2 percent foul shooter and is shooting 87.8 percent from the line this season, missed the first free throw. He then intentionally missed the second foul shot, in order to attempt to give the Rockets another possession to score, which was a successful approach.

Well, they were able to get the ball back, but weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunity with a bucket. The officiating report determined that Randle actually did not foul Durant, but rather maintained his verticality.

Three of the other mishaps happened with a little over a minute remaining in overtime. On one possession, the Rockets were granted possession, although the report determined that Rockets center Alperen Sengun was the last to touch the ball, thus, the Wolves should’ve had possession.

On another, Durant ultimately turned the ball over, but should have actually been granted a foul, as Wolves big man Kyle Anderson was determined to have fouled him. On another possession, the ball should have been ruled out by Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, thus Houston should have actually had an extra possession.

Regardless, you never want to leave the game in the hands of the officials. If Houston had better execution, none of this would have directly influenced the outcome.