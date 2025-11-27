Rockets Remain Flat in NBC Sports' Latest Power Rankings

The Houston Rockets' season has gotten off to a fairly good start. Especially considering the wholesale changes made over the summer.

There's generally an acclimation period. Players and teammates need time to adjust. Not to mention the injury bug that's plagued the team early in the season already.

Houston entered the season without Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith, although the latter will return and make his debut, eventually.

The Rockets are in no hurry to rush Finney-Smith back, as he's been hobbled and hindered by the same injury for years. It will clearly not just heal on its own.

Making matters worse for the Rockets, as it pertains to injuries, is the fact that Steven Adams is now sidelined (although that will be a short-term injury), not to mention Tari Eason, who will be sidelined for at least a month.

Kevin Durant also missed Houston's last two games, albeit for personal reasons, not injury-related ones.

The Rockets remained flat in the latest power rankings by NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, who kept Houston as the league's fourth-best team for the second consecutive week.

Helin explained.

"Kevin Durant is out for the next couple of games for personal reasons, which could put a dent in what has been the best offense in the NBA, but one doing it in a very unconventional way. The Rockets have the league’s lowest 3-point attempt rate — just 33.2% of their shots — but the league’s highest in offensive rebound rate, getting a second chance on 38.5% of their missed shots. They are top 10 in the league in points in the paint per game, 53.3. This team is mashing its way to the best offense in the league, but will that work as well without the outlet of Durant on the court? See for yourself when the Rockets take on the Suns in a fascinating second game on Peacock NBA Monday."

Houston defeated Phoenix rather easily without Durant on Monday, to the tune of a 114-92 beatdown.

They've also gotten great play from their role players this season. Josh Okogie has far exceeded expectations, to the point that he's been thrown into the starting lineup.

More recently, Aaron Holiday has literally turned up his level of play.

Houston ranks fourth in the Western Conference and boasts an 11-4 record.